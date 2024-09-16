It's the middle of September, and so it's that time again, as the player ratings for the latest edition of the popular EA Sports FC franchise is revealed.

Blackpool are in the game once again with their kits fully licenced, though Bloomfield Road isn't on the game, and instead play at Molton Road, which is a default stadium for most teams. It's one of the most sought after games each year, as they update the playing squads and divisions, all whilst trying to make it the most realistic thing to real life.

One player who has seen a significant increase is Rob Apter, who has gone from a 57 to 65. His 12 goals for Tranmere Rovers last season earned him a Team of the Season card on the popular game mode 'Ultimate Team' and his form from last season has resulted in a bunch of his stats increasing. His pace attribute has gone up to 89, making him the joint quickest player in the squad along with CJ Hamilton. His shooting has also gone up to 60.

Not all players’ ratings have been revealed, but they will be on the game once it is released. These are the player ratings which will go on Ultimate Team, whereas for modes such as Seasons, Career Mode and other offline modes, their ratings will change based on their performance. Mackenzie Chapman hasn’t had his rating revealed, neither has Dom Ballard, who signed on loan from Southampton.

Below are all the 26 players who will greet you when you load up Ultimate Team on FC 25. The ratings begin from the lowest and finish on the highest, and provide you with an update on the attributes which have either increased, decreased or stayed the same.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be released worldwide on September 27, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A 10-hour Early Access trial which is available through EA Play will be available on September 20, 2024.

1 . Jack Moore - 52 PACE: 64 (-), SHOOTING: 32 (-), PASSING: 46 (-), DRIBBLING: 49 (-), DEF: 49 (-), PHYSICAL: 43 (-) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Alex Lankshear - 52 PACE: 60 (-), SHOOTING: 29 (-), PASSING: 35 (-), DRIBBLING: 49 (-), DEF: 49 (-), PHYSICAL: 52 (-) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Finnigan - 58 PACE: 66 (-), SHOOTING: 52 (-), PASSING: 58 (-), DRIBBLING: 61 (-), DEF: 49 (-), PHYSICAL: 60 (-) Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales