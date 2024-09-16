Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool defender Emmerson Boyce is hopeful the club can get back to where they belong under Steve Bruce.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old previously worked under the new Seasiders head coach during his time with Wigan Athletic, and is confident is former boss can be a success at Bloomfield Road.

Following the conclusion his nine-year stay at the Brick Community Stadium, Boyce spent a singular season on the Fylde Coast before hanging up his boots, featuring 26 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be a tough season for Blackpool, as they suffered relegation to League Two under the Oyston ownership.

Boyce admits he was aware of the problems before signing for the club, but had also heard good things from cousin Matty Phillips, with the ex-QPR and West Brom winger having spent time on the Fylde Coast between 2010 and 2013 - which included the Seasiders’ season in the Premier League.

“The club had a lot of problems at the time, and it was a bit of a shock to the system,” said the retired fullback.

“It was difficult because we had quite a young squad, and for a lot of the players it was their first time playing professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to my cousin Matty Phillips, who had a good time at Blackpool, and he mentioned how good the club was. I knew the troubles that were there, I’d read the papers, but I went in there to play football.

“It was hard, but I enjoyed my time - you could see the potential of the club, and I’m glad the issues have been resolved. Hopefully they can get back to the higher division they should be, and Steve Bruce can be the person to help them achieve that.

“It's a fantastic stadium, and when the fans are behind them, they can achieve a lot. It’s different from my time there.”