'You could see the potential:' Ex-Blackpool defender reflects on 'difficult' stint following recommendation from former QPR and West Brom figure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 44-year-old previously worked under the new Seasiders head coach during his time with Wigan Athletic, and is confident is former boss can be a success at Bloomfield Road.
Following the conclusion his nine-year stay at the Brick Community Stadium, Boyce spent a singular season on the Fylde Coast before hanging up his boots, featuring 26 times.
It proved to be a tough season for Blackpool, as they suffered relegation to League Two under the Oyston ownership.
Boyce admits he was aware of the problems before signing for the club, but had also heard good things from cousin Matty Phillips, with the ex-QPR and West Brom winger having spent time on the Fylde Coast between 2010 and 2013 - which included the Seasiders’ season in the Premier League.
“The club had a lot of problems at the time, and it was a bit of a shock to the system,” said the retired fullback.
“It was difficult because we had quite a young squad, and for a lot of the players it was their first time playing professional football.
“I spoke to my cousin Matty Phillips, who had a good time at Blackpool, and he mentioned how good the club was. I knew the troubles that were there, I’d read the papers, but I went in there to play football.
“It was hard, but I enjoyed my time - you could see the potential of the club, and I’m glad the issues have been resolved. Hopefully they can get back to the higher division they should be, and Steve Bruce can be the person to help them achieve that.
“It's a fantastic stadium, and when the fans are behind them, they can achieve a lot. It’s different from my time there.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.