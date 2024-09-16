Title odds: 2000/1Title odds: 2000/1
Title odds: 2000/1

Latest predicted League One table as Blackpool make winning start under Steve Bruce - with Wrexham, Stockport County and Birmingham City still unbeaten

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:00 GMT
Blackpool picked up their first win of the League One season at the weekend.

Steve Bruce started his time as Seasiders boss with a 2-1 victory over Exeter City, with James Husband scoring a stoppage time winner at Bloomfield Road.

That result means just Cambridge United and Burton Albion remain without a league win this season.

At the top of the division, Wrexham lead the way, and face Birmingham City this evening – with both teams still unbeaten alongside Stockport County.

Here’s the latest predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds to win the title:

Title odds: 1500/1

1. Cambridge United (23rd)

Title odds: 1500/1 Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Title odds: 1000/1

2. Northampton Town (22nd)

Title odds: 1000/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Title odds: 1000/1

3. Burton Albion (21st)

Title odds: 1000/1 Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Title odds: 750/1.

4. Crawley Town (20th)

Title odds: 750/1. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Title odds: 200/1.

5. Bristol Rovers (19th)

Title odds: 200/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Title odds: 150/1.

6. Exeter City (18th)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceLeague OneBlackpoolBirmingham CityStockport CountyWrexham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice