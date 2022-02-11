Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw misses out on winning Championship's player of the month award

Instead, the gong goes to Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, who scored three times and bagged three assists for the Robins last month.

Grimshaw was nominated after conceding just one goal in three games during Blackpool’s unbeaten start to 2022 in the league.

The 24-year-old has been excellent for the Seasiders since replacing Chris Maxwell, who is sidelined with his second quad injury of the season.

Many Blackpool fans now consider Grimshaw to be Blackpool’s number one, even when Maxwell - the club’s captain, no less - returns from his latest setback.

Neil Critchley is spoiled for choice when it comes to shot stoppers and, speaking recently, sung the praises of goalkeeping coach Steve Banks.

“At the start of the season Maxi was the captain and the number one and a big player for us, a big influence in the changing room and around the training ground,” Pool’s head coach said.

“To not have him around for large parts of the season has given Grimmy an opportunity and he’s stepped in and done unbelievably well.

“It’s his first real taste of first-team experience, playing in big games in front of some big crowds and he’s done exceptionally well.

“Stuart Moore as well…the work Banksy does with the goalkeepers, how they prepare and how they train is outstanding.

“We’ve got three really good goalkeepers who train really professionally, really hard and they push each other all the time.

“We’re really strong in that area of the pitch.”

Fulham’s talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic and QPR midfielder Chris Willock were also shortlisted in the player of the month category.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva was the winner in the manager of the month category, as his side scored an impressive 23 goals in just five games.

Neil Critchley’s side were the only team to avoid defeat against Fulham in January as they claimed 13 points to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Jones (Luton Town) and Mark Warburton (QPR) were also on the shortlist.

Former Seasider Rob Edwards, meanwhile, claimed the manager of the month award in League Two as his Forest Green Rovers side earned 14 points from six games.