Fulham 1-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler strike extends unbeaten league run in game delayed by medical emergency

The free-scoring Cottagers came into the game in superb form, having won their last four on the bounce with 22 goals scored.

But the Seasiders stood up to the task superbly, earning a well-earned draw thanks to Josh Bowler’s first-time effort.

The winger, who has been in big demand this month, was ironically linked with Fulham on the morning of the game.

The encounter didn’t finish until gone 5.30pm due to a medical emergency in the stands which delayed the game for around 40 minutes.

Both sets of players were ordered off the field of play at one point, but the game restarted once the person involved - who was situated in the home ends - was stretchered away to a waiting ambulance.

With the absence of a recognised left-back, Neil Critchley threw in another curveball with his team selection, switching to five at the back.

The Seasiders remain unbeaten in the league in 2022

Jordan Thorniley came straight back into the side following his return from Oxford United to partner skipper Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh as Gary Madine made way.

It was the defender’s first appearance for the club since coming on as a late substitute during the play-off final win against Lincoln City in May.

Jordan Gabriel came back into the side in place of the injured Luke Garbutt to start at right wing-back, while Dujon Sterling filled in on the left.

New recruit Charlie Kirk was named among the substitutes alongside Ethan Robson, who was included in an 18 for the first time since returning from MK Dons.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, was not involved having recently been called up for international duty by Jamaica.

Runaway league leaders Fulham, who had scored 22 goals in their last four games prior to this encounter, brought back Harry Wilson and 27-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic into their line-up.

The pair missed last week’s 3-2 win against Stoke City, which made it four victories on the spin, through illness.

Pool knew they’d be up against it and that proved to be the case right from kick-off, as Mitrovic almost reached a teasing ball in from the right which Gabriel was forced to head behind for an early corner.

Fabio Carvalho then went close with a clever flick at the near post, which fortunately for Pool was straight at Dan Grimshaw.

But there wasn’t a great deal the Blackpool goalkeeper could do to stop the Cottagers from taking a sixth minute lead through, you guessed it, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serb had the relatively simple task of slotting home into the back of the empty net following good play down the left from Carvalho.

It has to be said, the early goal had been coming right from kick-off, but it could have got even worse a few moments later when Harry Wilson’s clever lob bounced just wide of the upright.

It was at this point in the game that both sets of players were sent back to the dressing room while medics and club doctors attended to a medical emergency in the stands.

After a 40-minute delay, the game finally resumed with the person involved being stretchered away from the ground and into an ambulance.

When the game got back underway, we saw the same pattern of play with Fulham well on top, Harrison Reed testing Grimshaw with a low drive from range that the Pool keeper was equal to.

Blackpool finally produced a shot on target midway through the first-half when Callum Connolly saw a fierce free-kick driven away by Marek Rodak.

The set-piece resulted from some much more aggressive pressing from the visitors, who were far too passive in the opening exchanges and willing to sit back.

But Pool almost fell two behind in comical circumstances just after the half-hour mark when Jordan Thorniley’s headed clearance inadvertently hit the woodwork.

At full stretch, the defender’s header wrongfooted his own goalkeeper, but thankfully it bounced against the post rather than bobbling in. Grimshaw then stood tall to deny Mitrovic on the follow up.

Nevertheless, Blackpool were offering much more of a threat going forwards than they were in the opening minutes.

In the 36th minute, it was their turn to hit the woodwork as Josh Bowler - linked with Fulham on the morning of the game - waltzed into the box before seeing his fierce drip clip the top of the crossbar.

Critchley’s side probably ought to have been reduced to 10 men when Kenny Dougall was only booked for a high boot to the face of Reed.

The half ended with Neil Critchley and Mitrovic sharing a few choice words as the players and staff trudged off the pitch at half-time, but the pair soon kissed and made up before the second period got underway.

Three minutes into the second-half, it was Fulham’s turn to hit the woodwork as the dangerous Carvalho saw a left-footed shot rebound off the post after a solo run into the box.

Chances continued to come at both ends, as Blackpool were lucky to escape a dangerous corner that missed everyone - even the unmarked Tosin Adarabioyo at the back post who was close to getting a vital final touch.

But Blackpool responded with a good chance of their own, as Dougall fed Jordan Gabriel whose powerful shot was turned behind by Rodak.

Just before the hour mark, Blackpool got the leveller they deserved - and of course it came from Bowler.

The goal owed a great deal to Hamilton though, who pounced upon a defensive mistake, stalled before slipping the ball into the path of Bowler who fired home at the first attempt to send the sold-out away end into raptures.

Blackpool had Fulham rattled at this point and there was a growing belief, both on and off the pitch, that they could win this.

Hamilton continued to threaten down the left, squaring the ball into the centre where it was half cleared to Connolly, whose shot was well charged down.

With the home supporters beginning to grumble and moan, Pool sensed a league double could be on the cards.

They maintained the pressure into the final 10 minutes, with Lavery shooting wide and Hamilton seeing a low shot turned behind.

But as the clock ticked by, the Seasiders took stock and realised a point would be a big result - managing the game well as a result, holding on for a thoroughly deserved draw to extend their unbeaten run.

TEAMS

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi (Knockaert), Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Reed (Chalobah), Cairney, Kebano (Muniz), Carvalho, Wilson, Mitrovic

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Hector, Cavaleiro, Onamah

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Thorniley, Sterling, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Lavery (Yates)

Subs not used: Moore, Casey, Robson, Dale, Kirk, Madine

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: x