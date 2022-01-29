Blackpool's game against Fulham at Craven Cottage halted due to medical emergency in the stands

The fixture was stopped on 13 minutes to allow doctors from both clubs to help the supporter involved, who was housed in the Hammersmith Stand.

Both sets of players initially remained on the pitch while the Fulham fan received medical attention.

But shortly afterwards, referee Peter Bankes sent the players and coaching staff back to the dressing rooms.

Screens situated in the press box showed an ambulance waiting outside.

Fans in the home end used large flags to cover the person involved while they were attended to.

The supporter was later seen being stretchered away, resulting in applause.

Both sets of players were ordered to leave the pitch

The game eventually restarted after an approximate 40-minute delay.

"The referee now leads the players off the field, with confirmation coming from the tannoy system that the match will be delayed," Blackpool said on their official Twitter feed.

"Our thoughts are with the person receiving medical attention."

Fulham were leading the game 1-0 due to Aleksander Mitrovic's early goal after just six minutes.

Oldham Athletic's game against Rochdale at Boundary Park was also suspended due to a medical emergency, but that fixture has since resumed.