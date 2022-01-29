Fulham v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates

Neil Critchley remains on the lookout for further additions

“We know Fulham away, with the form they’re in, this is the most difficult game you face in this division. You can’t get a tougher fixture than this,” Critchley said.

“They’ve won the most games in the division, they’ve lost the least, they’re a Premier League team in waiting really.

“We know the task we’re facing, but we’ve won back-to-back games and we’ve beaten them once already this season.

“It will be doubly difficult away from home where it will be completely different (to the 1-0 win in September), but our record against the top teams last season and this season has been relatively good, so we can draw some confidence from that.

“When we cross the white line on Saturday, I will have an expectation on us performing and performing well. We will be prepared.

“It’s about us being us and not changing who we are, believing in what we’re doing and we’ve got to give everything we’ve got to try and get a result.

“We’re no different home and away, so why not go to Fulham and try and be the best of what we can be?

“The run they’re on is absolutely incredible. Seven goals, six, six, then they go to Stoke last week without Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic and still score three goals against a Stoke side that are really well organised and hard to score against.

“It’s not just the attacking players at the top end of the pitch, although they’re obviously a massive plus. But their whole team, with the way they build up from the back, the way they control the game through the midfield, they’ve just got a high quality team.