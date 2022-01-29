Fulham v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates
Blackpool head to Craven Cottage today looking to claim an unlikely league double over free-scoring, runaway league leaders Fulham.
Fulham v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Fulham 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to claim unlikely double over runaway league leaders
- Neil Critchley’s side without eight players and have no recognised left-back available
Not long to go
Both teams are now back in the dressing rooms with just over 10 minutes to go until kick-off.
It’s a sell-out in both the home and away ends this afternoon, so it should make for a good atmosphere.
With the absence of a recognised left-back, Neil Critchley throws in another curveball with his team selection, switching to five at the back.
Jordan Thorniley comes straight back into the side following his return from Oxford United to partner skipper Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh as Gary Madine makes way.
It will be the defender’s first appearance for the club since coming on as a late substitute during the play-off final win against Lincoln City in May.
Jordan Gabriel came back into the side in place of the injured Luke Garbutt to start at right wing-back, while Dujon Sterling filled in on the left.
New recruit Charlie Kirk is named among the substitutes alongside Ethan Robson, who is included in an 18 for the first time since returning from MK Dons.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all sidelined.
Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, is not involved having recently been called up for international duty by Jamaica.
Runaway league leaders Fulham, who have scored 22 goals in their last four games prior to this encounter, bring back Harry Wilson and 27-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic into their line-up.
The pair missed last week’s 3-2 win against Stoke City, which made it four victories on the spin, through illness.
“We go into every game expecting to win but knowing that we must work at least the same as our opponents to win the match,” Marco Silva said.
“Our players know that the demands we place on ourselves are really high, from myself and the players as well. And they go into the match knowing it will be really difficult, but the main thing is the three points.
“If you score a good number of goals or not, it will be a consequence from our performance, but the main thing for us is to win football matches.
“We’ll show a big respect to our opponents because we know how hard we have to work to achieve these types of [big] results.
“We have to stay really humble in this competition, keep our feet on the ground, because nothing is easy in football and we have to keep working really hard.
“First I would like to win the match, and myself and my players and my staff will do our best to win the game, respecting Blackpool of course, it will be tough for sure. They’re a team with very good organisation, but we’ll do our best to win the match again.
“Our offensive organisation has been really, really good, but of course we clearly have to improve in some moments.
“The room to improve is still really big for us. Of course, I would like to see our team keep winning football matches, but keeping clean sheets [as well] would be the perfect scenario.”
How should the Seasiders line-up?
It’s impossible to second guess Neil Critchley at the best of times, but with Blackpool having no recognised left-back available to them, it becomes even harder this week.
The sensible money is on Dujon Sterling move from right-back to left-back to cover for the injured Luke Garbutt, with Jordan Gabriel coming into the side in his place.
But Critchley dropped a little teaser during his pre-match press conference that he could switch things up and change his system to cope with the absence of a full-back on the left-hand side.
Elsewhere, Ethan Robson will be pushing Callum Connolly for a start, but the latter is likely to get the nod due to his defensive nous.
On the left wing, new signing Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale will both be pushing to start, but Critchley is likely to keep faith with CJ Hamilton given his second-half display against Millwall last week.
Pool’s predicted line-up (442): Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Sterling, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Lavery, Madine
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“We know Fulham away, with the form they’re in, this is the most difficult game you face in this division. You can’t get a tougher fixture than this,” Critchley said.
“They’ve won the most games in the division, they’ve lost the least, they’re a Premier League team in waiting really.
“We know the task we’re facing, but we’ve won back-to-back games and we’ve beaten them once already this season.
“It will be doubly difficult away from home where it will be completely different (to the 1-0 win in September), but our record against the top teams last season and this season has been relatively good, so we can draw some confidence from that.
“When we cross the white line on Saturday, I will have an expectation on us performing and performing well. We will be prepared.
“It’s about us being us and not changing who we are, believing in what we’re doing and we’ve got to give everything we’ve got to try and get a result.
“We’re no different home and away, so why not go to Fulham and try and be the best of what we can be?
“The run they’re on is absolutely incredible. Seven goals, six, six, then they go to Stoke last week without Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic and still score three goals against a Stoke side that are really well organised and hard to score against.
“It’s not just the attacking players at the top end of the pitch, although they’re obviously a massive plus. But their whole team, with the way they build up from the back, the way they control the game through the midfield, they’ve just got a high quality team.
“They’re well coached as well, so they’re an excellent team. In this league, as the table suggests, they are the best team.”
Team news
The Seasiders will have to do without Kevin Stewart, although this time it won’t be as a result of injury.
The midfielder has been called up to the Jamaican squad for their World Cup qualifiers and will miss the visit to Craven Cottage as a result.
It’s a far from ideal situation for Neil Critchley’s side, who had only just seen Stewart get back to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
It leaves Pool light on options in central midfield, as Kenny Dougall, Ethan Robson and Callum Connolly - who is predominately a defender - as the only three players available.
Elsewhere, Pool are without eight players through injury in Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring).
Garbutt became the latest player to join the sidelines after suffering a Grade 2 posterior cruciate ligament injury during last week’s 1-0 win against Millwall.
According to the defender, it will leave him out for around 10 weeks.
With James and Husband already injured, it means the Seasiders are without a recognised left-back.
It could mean Dujon Sterling fills in there again, as he did so well after Garbutt hobbled off last week, or the Seasiders could well change their shape.
Jordan Thorniley, who was recently recalled from his loan at Oxford United, is also left-sided and could cover there in an emergency.
Charlie Kirk could be in line to make his debut after sealing a loan move from Charlton Athletic on Thursday, with the deal including an option to buy.
Fulham, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of Harry Wilson and top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who missed last week’s win against Stoke City.