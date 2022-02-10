Blackpool keeper up for Player of the Month award alongside Bristol City, Fulham and QPR men

The 24-year-old conceded just once in three games during January as the Seasiders enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2022 in the league.

The shot stopper faces fierce competition for the award from Fulham talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo and Chris Willock, of QPR.

Mitrovic scored six and created two goals last month for the Cottagers, Semenyo bagged three goals and three assists, while Willock scored once and created a further five goals.

“An understudy to the injured Chris Maxwell in name only, Grimshaw’s bravery and reactions continue to impress,” the EFL said, announcing the goalkeeper’s nomination.

“He conceded just once in three games and made a series of brilliant saves in the narrow wins over Hull and Millwall.”

Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Jones (Luton Town), Marco Silva (Fulham) and Mark Warburton (QPR) are up for the manager of the month award for January.

Grimshaw has been almost faultness since stepping up in Chris Maxwell's absence

The winners of both gongs will be announced on Friday morning.

Grimshaw has been excellent for the Seasiders since replacing Chris Maxwell, who is sidelined with his second quad injury of the season.

Many Blackpool fans now consider Grimshaw to be Blackpool’s number one, even when Maxwell - the club’s captain, no less - returns from his latest setback.

Neil Critchley is spoiled for choice when it comes to shot stoppers and, speaking recently, sung the praises of goalkeeping coach Steve Banks.

“At the start of the season Maxi was the captain and the number one and a big player for us, a big influence in the changing room and around the training ground,” Pool’s head coach said.

“To not have him around for large parts of the season has given Grimmy an opportunity and he’s stepped in and done unbelievably well.

“It’s his first real taste of first-team experience, playing in big games in front of some big crowds and he’s done exceptionally well.

“Stuart Moore as well…the work Banksy does with the goalkeepers, how they prepare and how they train is outstanding.

“We’ve got three really good goalkeepers who train really professionally, really hard and they push each other all the time.

“We’re really strong in that area of the pitch.”