Blackpool announce appointment of former Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Liverpool coach as new assistant

The 45-year-old takes up the position that was left vacant by Stuart McCall in November.

Brunskill makes the move to Bloomfield Road from Norwich City, where he held the position of senior development coach.

On the books of Liverpool as a player, Brunskill began his coaching career at Anfield in 1998 as assistant academy technical director, a role he held for 10 years.

He would later move to Blackburn Rovers to become reserve team manager and first-team coach.

In a coaching career that has spanned 22 years, Brunskill - who also played for Bury - has also worked overseas in Malta, Norway, Jordan and China.

Brunskill will work alongside Neil Critchley and his number two Mike Garrity.

He officially begins his role on Saturday for the home game against Bournemouth.

“I’m delighted that Iain has decided to join us," Critchley said of the appointment.

"He’s followed a similar path to myself in terms of coaching in the academy and working his way up to coaching at first-team level.

"I think he’s the ideal person to come in and complement our coaching staff and help develop the players we have at the club.

“We thought long and hard about the type of person we wanted to bring in and Iain ticks all of the boxes that we wanted from that person.

"He's a football man, a really good coach and he won’t be afraid to offer his opinion.

“He’s an important addition and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”