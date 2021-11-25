Stuart McCall leaves Blackpool to rejoin Sheffield United as part of Paul Heckingbottom's new coaching team

The 57-year-old becomes the new assistant to Paul Heckingbottom, who replaces the departing Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom moves into a senior role at Bramall Lane having been working as the club’s Under-23s boss, signing a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Jokanovic has been relieved of his duties after just six months in the job, leaving the Blades in 16th place in the Championship.

The Blades did win on Tuesday night though, edging out Reading 1-0.

“Following several months of strategic planning and a lacklustre start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the best long-term interests of the club,” the club announced.

McCall, who has previously played and coached at Bramall Lane, makes the move back to Yorkshire, where he will assist Heckingbottom alongside another former player in Jack Lester.

McCall only joined the Seasiders in July

“We can confirm that Stuart McCall has today left his position on the coaching staff to join Sheffield United,” Blackpool said in a statement.

“McCall, who is Yorkshire-based and a former Blades player, has agreed to become part of Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom staff at Bramall Lane.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Stuart for his efforts during his time with the Seasiders and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

McCall made the move to Bloomfield Road in July, replacing Colin Calderwood who departed to join Northampton Town.

McCall, whose father Andy played for the Seasiders between 1947 and 1951, worked alongside Neil Critchley and fellow assistant Mike Garrity.