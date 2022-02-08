Neil Critchley on Blackpool's battling draw with Coventry, absences of Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton and Richard Keogh's knock

The Seasiders were made to fight all the way for a hard-earned point tonight as they maintained their unbeaten start to the league in 2022.

Gary Madine gave the visitors the lead midway through the first-half with his second game in as many games.

But Coventry, who were a huge threat throughout, levelled through the dangerous Viktor Gyokeres.

“It was a really good game, an entertaining game I thought,” Critchley said.

“I thought Coventry were excellent, first-half especially. I think they’re the best team we’ve played this season.

“Their system gives you a problem but the way they play in the system and the players they’ve got give you a real problem.

“They gave us a real problem in the first-half, but we always carried a threat as well and after we scored the first goal, I felt we settled down. Even though they had more of the ball we were looking quite comfortable.

“We managed to get some information onto the pitch which helped us a little bit in terms of our defensive set up.

“In the second-half, I thought we played very well. We played some good football and it was an even game.

“If anything, we looked the more likely to score. But you always know with the quality they’ve got and they score a lot of goals late that they’re likely to create a chance and win the game.

“Overall, I thought it was a really good game of football. Two good teams and a good point for us.”

Pool, who are already without James Husband and Luke Garbutt through injury, lost Richard Keogh to a knock during the second-half.

“Keyesy just felt his calf a little bit, but he doesn’t think it’s too bad,” Critchley added.

“He wanted to carry on but I took him straight off, so hopefully he’s okay.

“It’s one of these things, we’ve got plenty of games to go and we’re going to need everyone.

“There are tired bodies in there and this league is relentless, physically is so demanding but that’s why we’ve got good players in our squad.”

Eyebrows were raised among the Blackpool faithful when Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton were left out of Critchley’s squad.

Explaining their surprise absence, Pool’s head coach said: “Because CJ is doing so well, you want him in the team and you want him playing, but I have to remember he hasn’t played football for a long time and he’s so explosive.

“We have data to back it up, so I have to sometimes take the best decision for the player because this league is very demanding and he’s not played football for a long time.

“He has a big overload in his physical output, so it’s about protecting him really.

“It was the same with Jordan, because he hadn’t played since Boxing Day (before Saturday’s win against Bristol City).

“Again, he’s a real explosive player so he puts a lot into it in terms of sprint distance, high intensity distance, he gets it very easily because he’s so powerful.

“We just felt with three games in a week we felt it was the right thing to do to freshen things up a little bit and give some of the other players an opportunity to play.”