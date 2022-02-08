Coventry City 1-1 Blackpool: Gary Madine on the scoresheet again as Seasiders claim a hard-earned point

Two evenly-matched sides played out a ding-dong battle in an encounter both teams had chances to win.

It was an intense fixture from the very outset and Neil Critchley’s side came under plenty of pressure.

But it was Pool who took the lead, Gary Madine scoring for the second successive game following great work from Owen Dale.

Unfortunately they couldn’t hold on, as the hosts hit back just before half-time through the dangerous Viktor Gyokeres.

Both sides exchanged presentable opportunities in an end-to-end second half, but the points ended up being spoiled between two sides who remain level on points in the league table.

Blackpool fans know it’s a fruitless endeavour attempting to predict Neil Critchley’s team selections, but this line-up still took many by surprise.

Madine now has four goals in his last seven games

Pool’s head coach made four changes in total from their 3-1 win against Bristol City, dropping Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly and CJ Hamilton.

It meant Marvin Ekpiteta was fit enough to return after missing Saturday’s win against Bristol City with a whack to his knee.

Reece James also made his return to the side, appearing for the Seasiders for the first time since he injured his hamstring in December.

Ethan Robson, recently recalled from his loan at MK Dons, came in for Callum Connolly for his first Pool appearance since May 2021.

Owen Dale also started the game at left wing, replacing CJ Hamilton who was given a rest after an impressive run of games in the side.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Coventry, who began the day level on points with the Seasiders in the league table, made two changes from their after-extra-time defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup.

The home side piled on the pressure right from kick-off, forcing their way into Blackpool’s box inside the opening 20 seconds.

The Sky Blues maintained their pressure and almost edged ahead inside the first minute as Gustavo Hamer’s shot hit teammate Viktor Gyokeres and deflected just wide.

Blackpool threatened for the first time through Owen Dale, who drilled one just wide of the upright from the edge of the box after the ball had fallen kindly for him.

But the Seasiders were by and large on the backfoot early on, as Hamer came close as he tried his luck from range once again, sending a dipping volley inches over Dan Grimshaw’s bar.

The in-form Josh Bowler had his first sight of goal on 12 minutes when he stabbed an effort straight at keeper Simon Moore - the brother of Blackpool’s Stuart - under pressure from two or three defenders.

It was Blackpool’s defence that was coming under the more intense pressure, with Richard Keogh and Ekpiteta required to make a string of vital blocks and tackles in the early stages.

The dangerous Callum O’Hare had the ball in the back of the net for Coventry, but thankfully he was flagged offside having been a yard or two behind Keogh.

Pool managed to slow the game down a little bit midway through the half before, taking an extra second over throw-ins to disrupt Coventry’s flow.

It worked a treat as midway through the half they took the lead through Gary Madine’s second goal in as many games.

The goal owed a great deal to Owen Dale in the build-up, as the winger beat his man all ends up down the left before putting the ball on a plate for Madine at the back post, as he had the simple task of tapping home.

Madine’s goal, his fourth in his last seven games, sent the away end into raptures.

Coventry’s fans were getting frustrated at this point, which probably explains their desperate appeals for a penalty when Jordan Shipley’s long range shot hit the arm of Ekpiteta, despite Pool’s skipper knowing nothing about it.

Thankfully top flight referee Andre Marriner waved away the appeals.

Seven minutes before the interval, Coventry had the ball in the back of the net for a second time, although on this occasion it looked a lot more controversial.

A partially cleared corner fell straight to Gyokeres, who drilled home from close range - only to be met by the linesman’s flag.

On first viewing, the striker looked on, but replays showed otherwise.

An offside flag was unable to rescue the Seasiders on the stroke of half-time when Gyokeres brought the home side level.

A long punt forward was latched onto by the striker, who got in behind Sterling before curling beyond Grimshaw.

Coventry could easily have taken the lead in first-half stoppage time, as Reece James deflected O’Hare’s effort just wide before Michael Rose headed straight at Grimshaw from the resulting corner.

The hosts, just as they did in the first-half, started the second period on the front foot once again, closing down Blackpool with an impressive intensity.

Moments after tracking back and winning the ball back, a side of Bowler’s game that has also been improved upon in recent weeks, the winger teed up Madine at the other end, only this time his shot was spilled by Moore and scrambled behind for a corner.

The game was end-to-end at this point, with both sides sensing the game was there to be won if they could wrestle the initiative.

Just as they were beginning to get on top, Blackpool were dealt yet another injury blow when Keogh was forced off with an injury. Jordan Thorniley, unlucky to be dropped in the first place, was the man to replace him.

The defender almost made an immediate impact too, seeing a header tipped over within two minutes of taking to the field.

Callum Connolly soon took to the pitch as Pool’s second change, replacing Reece James - which saw Sterling shift over to left-back.

Connolly was soon thrust into the action, making two vital challenges just as it looked like Coventry had men over.

He also produced a steadying influence at right-back, which gave Bowler even more licence ahead of him to do his thing.

There were some tired bodies out there among both sides, so it was no surprise to see Ethan Robson hobble off after appearing to pick up a touch of cramp.

Kevin Stewart was the man to replace him, making his first appearance for the Seasiders since October.

Blackpool came under a bit of late pressure as the hosts forced a couple of quick corners in quick succession, resulting in Hamer firing just over deep into stoppage time.

But the Seasiders held on to maintain their unbeaten start to the New Year.

TEAMS

Coventry: Moore, Clarke-Salter, Rose, Sheaf, Hyam, Maatsen, Kane (Bidwell), Shipley (Waghorn), Hamer, O'Hare, Gyokeres

Subs not used: Wilson, McFadzean, Jones, Allen, Tavares

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh (Thorniley), James (Connolly), Dougall, Robson (Stewart), Bowler, Dale, Yates, Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Kirk, Lavery, Beesley

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 15,752 (814 Blackpool)