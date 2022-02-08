Coventry City v Blackpool: Live match updates
In-form Blackpool head to Coventry tonight looking to continue their unbeaten streak.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:12
- LIVE: Coventry 0-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders unbeaten in the league in 2022
- Level on points with the Sky Blues in the Championship table
25 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (0-1)
Owen Dale does so well down the left to beat his man before pulling the ball back to the back post, where Madine does the rest to tap home.
The away end goes mad!!
23 - Waste
Pool win a couple of throw ins on their left flank, which allows them to slow down the tempo a little bit and disturb Coventry’s flow.
They do work the ball out to Dujon Sterling on the other flank, but his cross is a poor one and it’s straight out for a goal kick. Bit of a waste, that.
21 - Pleasing on the eye
It’s still early days, but Coventry look such an accomplished side. Some of their football has been a joy to watch.
18 - Up front
Despite having two men in attack, Pool are struggling to make the ball stick up front at the moment.
The ball just keeps coming back at the back four again and again.
16 - Offside
Callum O’Hare has the ball in the back of the net for Coventry but he’s rightly flagged offside. He was a good two or three yards behind Richard Keogh.
14 - Booking
Coventry’s Ben Sheaf is booked for simulation as he tries to win the home side a free-kick right on the edge of the Blackpool box.
Richard Keogh and Marvin Ekpiteta have had to make plenty of last-ditch blocks and tackles already.
12 - Saved
Josh Bowler waltzes his way into the Coventry box but has two or three men around him, so only manages to stab an effort straight at keeper Simon Moore (the brother of Blackpool’s Stuart).
10 - Wide
Ian Maatsen’s left-wing cross drags all the way across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.
8 - Back foot
Coventry looking very good early on, it has to be said. Good zip to their play.
Gustavo Hamer sends a dipping volley just over the Blackpool bar. Great effort, but thankfully the Seasiders survive.