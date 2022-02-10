Kenny Dougall: Blackpool deserve more respect

Tuesday night’s hard-earned draw away to Coventry City means Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten in the league in 2022.

It leaves Blackpool only four points off the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship.

Kenny Dougall (left) is challenged by Coventry's Callum O'Hare

Midfielder Dougall said: “It’s three wins and two draws from our last five games, so if you look at the form table we’re doing well.

“At times we’re maybe not respected in the way we should be. We’ve not really been outplayed in any of the 30 games we’ve played.

“Teams know what they get when they play us and every game we go out to win. It doesn’t always happen but we’re undefeated so far in 2022, so it’s looking positive.

“We go under the radar a bit but that just typifies us as a group. We’re all humble boys. There are no superstars or big egos.

“We all do our job and work for the team but maybe we don’t get the public recognition we deserve.

“Internally we know what we’re capable of, so we’ll see how we go.”

The Seasiders performed well on Tuesday to earn a battling draw against a strong Coventry side.

Pool came under a lot of pressure during the game, and Dougall and his midfield partner Ethan Robson had to cover plenty of grass to keep the home side at bay.

The Australian added: “It was tough. They’re a good team – they’ve shown that this season – but I thought we did okay.

“Whoever the two is in the middle, with the way we play it’s a big shift with a lot of shuffling around. We had four boys to deal with at times.

“Ethan hasn’t played for us for a while but he slotted in and looked comfortable, so credit to him.

“It’s a tough shift but it’s a tough shift for all the players out there and everyone did their job.

“In the second half we were quite comfortable and they didn’t really get near the goal, other than a couple of chances near the end.

“But overall a point is probably a fair result and it keeps us undefeated in 2022.”

The 28-year-old was full of respect for Mark Robins’ Sky Blues, adding: “Their system causes you a lot of problems.

“They have players playing everywhere in midfield and they play it well.

“They’ve caused a lot of teams problems this year but after the first five minutes, when they were very dangerous, we settled into the game and looked comfortable.