Blackpool 3-0 Newcastle United: Young Seasiders breeze past Magpies to set up FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie with Chelsea

An Arnold Matshazi double and a Jake Daniels strike sealed the impressive scalp of their Premier League opponents, who boast a Category One academy.

John Murphy’s side were in complete control throughout and never looked like relinquishing their lead at any point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pool will now face Chelsea in the last eight, with the tie highly likely to be held at Stamford Bridge.

According to the FA, all sixth round ties must be played by Saturday, February 26, although this is flexible.

Blackpool were boosted by the return of some key players who have been out on loan in recent weeks.

The young Seasiders made a bright start to the game and put plenty of pressure on Newcastle in the early stages.

Arnold Matshazi was at the double for the young Seasiders

The game’s first effort came from the visitors though, as Jay Turner-Cooke curled a threatening effort towards goal which was well tipped over by Alec McLachlan.

At the other end, Newcastle keeper Max Thompson rushed off his line quickly to thwart winger Joe Strawn who had been unleashed down the left flank.

Striker Jake Daniels found himself in a similar position a few moments later as he flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal, just eluding Dannen Francis at the back post.

The Seasiders were the dominant side at this point and they were rewarded with the game’s opening goal midway through the half.

Arnold Matshazi took it in composed fashion, beating the offside trap before slipping the ball past the outrushing goalkeeper.

The home side almost added a second shortly afterwards as Joe Strawn saw a powerful effort towards the top corner, only for Thompson to get across and make the save.

Matshazi had the ball in the back of the net for a second time when he lobbed Thompson with a clever finish, only to be denied by the linesman’s offside flag.

The forward wasn’t to be denied a second time though, as Matshazi eventually grabbed his second of the game eight minutes before the break.

It was a carbon copy of his first effort, as he ran onto Daniels’ clever ball before drilling a pinpoint shot across the keeper and into the back of the net off the inside of the post.

Pool, who were in complete control, came close to making it three when the impressive Luke Mariette fired the ball across the face of the six-yard box having started the attack with a beautifully-timed sliding challenge.

The visitors were given an opportunity to reduce the arrears at the start of the second-half when they were awarded an indirect free-kick 10 yards from goal for an apparent passback.

Thankfully, Blackpool’s wall did its job and charged down the taker Kyle Crossley to make a vital block, keeping their two-goal lead intact.

The Seasiders weren’t content to just sit on their lead though, they remained on the front foot and hunted down more goals.

They almost got one when they worked the ball back into the box towards captain Michael Fitzgerald, who headed straight at the keeper at the back post.

The home side managed the game well from this point onwards, picking and choosing their moments to attack.

Saying that, the Magpies might well have pulled one back in the 66th minute when substitute Josh Donaldson had the goal at his mercy, but McLachlan stood tall to make a wonderful save.

McLachlan, enjoying a good night in between the sticks, made another important save to deny Michael Ndiweni, having somewhat unwisely come rushing out of his goal.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Blackpool made sure of their victory as Daniels added a third.

The striker slotted home into the back of the net after the goalkeeper had rushed off his line to make a rushed clearance, leaving his goal unattended.

Pool saw out the remainder of the game with ease, but in truth the victory had already been long assured by then.

Stamford Bridge, here we come.

TEAMS

Blackpool: McLachlan, Moore, Hill (Donkor), Squires, Fitzgerald, Strawn (Harrison), Trusty, Mariette, Matshazi, Francis, Daniels

Subs not used: Cunningham, Opawole, Byron, Yelegon, Johnston

Newcastle: Thompson, Powell, Beresford, J. Miley, Barclay, Stanton, Parkinson (Donaldson), L. Miley (Emerson), Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Crossley

Subs not used: Powell, Bessent, Charlton, Cooper, Mavidid

Referee: Michael Crusham