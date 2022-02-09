Blackpool v Newcastle United: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup last-16 tie
Blackpool take on Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup tonight (7pm kick-off) - with the winners set to face a trip to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 19:01
2 - Corner
The first corner of the game goes the way of Blackpool, but the delivery is onto the roof of the net.
Blackpool on top here early on.
1 - Bright start
Blackpool are straight onto the attack, only to concede a free kick near the Newcastle box.
Good intent early on though.
Newcastle get the game underway.
The teams are out
And kick-off is moments away.
Up the mighty Pool!
And here’s the Blackpool side
Here’s how Newcastle line up
The story so far
Tonight’s fixture will be the second time an FA Youth Cup tie has been hosted at Bloomfield Road this season.
A Johnny Johnston header was enough on the first occasion for Blackpool to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0, before they eased to a 3-1 win away to Cheltenham Town in the fourth round.
The Under-18s are in fine form at the minute, having beaten Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town 2-0 at Poolfoot Farm on Saturday.
It leaves them third in the Youth Alliance league table behind Carlisle United and rivals Preston North End.
Blackpool are also performing well in two other cup competitions, reaching the last four of both the Youth Alliance Cup and the Lancashire Cup.
As for Newcastle, they’ve overcome West Ham and Cambridge United to reach this stage of the competition.
They’re led by former defender Peter Ramage.
Match preview
There’s no denying it, a trip to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup would be a huge occasion for Blackpool.
But to get to that point, the Under-18s must first claim the scalp of another Premier League side in Newcastle United at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday.
That will be no easy task though, as Newcastle are a major club in their own right and operate a Category One academy, compared to Blackpool’s Category Three.
But there’s currently a “buzz” among John Murphy’s side, according to Blackpool’s academy director Ciaran Donnelly, who feels an upset could well be on the cards.
We caught up with Donnelly this week to get his thoughts on tonight’s cup tie.
Good evening
And welcome to another live blog!
Tonight the attention turns to Blackpool’s Under-18s, who are 90 minutes away from reaching the quarter finals of the FA Youth Cup.
However, to set up a trip to Chelsea, John Murphy’s side must first take the scalp of Premier League side Newcastle United, which will be no mean feat.
