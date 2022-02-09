Blackpool v Newcastle United: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup last-16 tie

Tonight’s fixture will be the second time an FA Youth Cup tie has been hosted at Bloomfield Road this season.

A Johnny Johnston header was enough on the first occasion for Blackpool to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0, before they eased to a 3-1 win away to Cheltenham Town in the fourth round.

The Under-18s are in fine form at the minute, having beaten Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town 2-0 at Poolfoot Farm on Saturday.

It leaves them third in the Youth Alliance league table behind Carlisle United and rivals Preston North End.

Blackpool are also performing well in two other cup competitions, reaching the last four of both the Youth Alliance Cup and the Lancashire Cup.

As for Newcastle, they’ve overcome West Ham and Cambridge United to reach this stage of the competition.