Crawley Town v Blackpool injury news as 2 doubts and 5 out for League One clash

Blackpool get their 2024/25 League One season underway against Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Seasiders after missing out on a play-off spot on the final day of the 2023/24 season are hoping to go one step further by breaking in to the top six and maybe even automatic promotion. Neil Critchley and the transfer team have worked hard to assemble a team capable of challenging for promotion as they look to bounce back from their relegation from the Championship two years ago.

Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes returned to Bloomfield Road after successful loan spells last season and they have been joined by Zac Ashworth, Ashley Fletcher, Lee Evans and most recently Elliot Embleton. Embleton was at Blackpool when they last got promoted and it's hoped that he can provide that experience of winning promotion to the class of 2024/25.

Crawley came up via the play-offs last season, defeating Critchley's former club Crewe Alexandra in the play-off final. Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly were on target that day for the Red Devils, but Orsi has since joined Burton Albion, and Kelly headed to MK Dons. As the new season begins, here is the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool team news

Dominic Thompson underwent surgery this summer and returned to training this week, but he won't be available. Kylian Kouassi is another that had surgery, and it was hoped that he could join in with training next week.

One long-term absentee is Andy Lyons who is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in February. Albie Morgan and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel have both been dealing with minor injuries but are pushing hard to be involved.

Out: Dominic Thompson, Kylian Kouassi and Andy Lyons. Doubt: Albie Morgan and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

Crawley Town team news

Jay Williams did not feature in their final pre-season friendly against Ebbsfleet United. Midfielder Gavan Holohan joined after his contract with Grimsby Town expired in July but he has had no involvement in their pre-season friendlies. A few players are carrying niggles but Scott Lindsay did not disclose who they were in his pre-match chat with Sussex World. In the build-up to the match they have signed Eddie Beach on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old goalkeeper was at Chelmsford City and Gateshead last season and will provide competition to Jojo Wollacott between the sticks. Panutche Camará has also signed, joining on a free transfer from Ipswich Town. It is his second spell with the Red Devils after playing for them from 2017 to 2020.

Out: Gavan Holohan and Jay Williams.