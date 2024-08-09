21 of the best players to play for Blackpool Football Club in history as voted by fans

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:05 GMT

The Tangerines have a rich history but who do fans think are the best players to play for the club?

Founded in 1887, Blackpool Football Club has been a mainstay in the English Football League for many years and has seen its fair share of great players.

From players who have aided playoff pushes to relegation fight heroes, the Tangerines have had a whole host of influential players put on the iconic orange shirt.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette who were the best players to play for the club in their generation and the response was overwhelming. 

So here are 21 of the best players to play for Blackpool Football Club in history as voted by fans:

Charlie Adam was originally on loan with Blackpool from Rangers in 2009 before making the move permanent, during which time helped the club to the Premier League.

1. Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam was originally on loan with Blackpool from Rangers in 2009 before making the move permanent, during which time helped the club to the Premier League. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Billy Bremner of Leeds United meets Stanley Matthews of Blackpool.

2. Stanley Matthews

Billy Bremner of Leeds United meets Stanley Matthews of Blackpool. | YPN

Photo Sales
Dave Bamber scored plenty of goals during his time with the Tangerines in the 80s.

3. Dave Bamber

Dave Bamber scored plenty of goals during his time with the Tangerines in the 80s.

Photo Sales
Blackpool footballer Tony Green in 1960. He made his name for Blackpool from 1967 to 1971 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Blackpool player Jimmy Armfield in April 2006

4. Tony Green

Blackpool footballer Tony Green in 1960. He made his name for Blackpool from 1967 to 1971 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Blackpool player Jimmy Armfield in April 2006 Photo: Central Press

Photo Sales
Alan Suddick of Blackpool FC pictured in January 1969. He was a truly celebrated and popular player, so much so he became known as The King of Bloomfield Road - a title which the fans still affectionately call him.

5. Alan Suddick

Alan Suddick of Blackpool FC pictured in January 1969. He was a truly celebrated and popular player, so much so he became known as The King of Bloomfield Road - a title which the fans still affectionately call him. Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Alan Ball was a major success in the 1966 World Cup

6. Alan Ball

Blackpool's Alan Ball was a major success in the 1966 World Cup Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryEnglish Football LeagueThe GazetteBlackpoolFootball
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice