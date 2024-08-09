Founded in 1887, Blackpool Football Club has been a mainstay in the English Football League for many years and has seen its fair share of great players.

From players who have aided playoff pushes to relegation fight heroes, the Tangerines have had a whole host of influential players put on the iconic orange shirt.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette who were the best players to play for the club in their generation and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best players to play for Blackpool Football Club in history as voted by fans:

Charlie Adam Charlie Adam was originally on loan with Blackpool from Rangers in 2009 before making the move permanent, during which time helped the club to the Premier League. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Stanley Matthews Billy Bremner of Leeds United meets Stanley Matthews of Blackpool. | YPN

Dave Bamber Dave Bamber scored plenty of goals during his time with the Tangerines in the 80s.

Tony Green Blackpool footballer Tony Green in 1960. He made his name for Blackpool from 1967 to 1971 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Blackpool player Jimmy Armfield in April 2006 Photo: Central Press

Alan Suddick Alan Suddick of Blackpool FC pictured in January 1969. He was a truly celebrated and popular player, so much so he became known as The King of Bloomfield Road - a title which the fans still affectionately call him. Photo: Evening Standard