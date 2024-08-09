A new football pitch is part of plans to rejuvenate one of Blackpool's parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor is proving he is prepared to get down to the grass-roots of supporting his community as part of plans to reinvigorate a neighbourhood park.

Bispham councillor Paul Wilshaw has been mowing grass and moving fences as he spearheads a project to improve Cavendish Park on Cavendish Road in Blackpool.

Coun Paul Wilshaw at work at Cavendish Road Park | Paul Wilshaw

The first of three phases of work has seen fencing removed to open up the park on one side, with a new football pitch set to be created in the new space. The dog walking area will be moved to the old grass football area.

The second phase aims to relocate the children's playground to the new open grassed area giving it more space, while entrances to the park will also be improved with railings repainted and a notice board installed. The third and final phase of work proposes new benches and planting including a number of trees.

Work underway at Cavendish Road Park | Paul Wilshaw

Coun Wilshaw said: "Part of our vision for Bispham is for it to have a world-class park. These three phases will deliver a park providing facilities for young people, dog walkers, tennis players, footballers and bowlers as well as families.

"I will personally be leading the build of the football pitch and from October we will be starting monthly police and community meetings and using the bowling club as our base for the meetings. This development is a huge win for our community."

He added: "I would like to thank the bowling club who have worked really hard to deliver most of phase one and I know this will have a big impact on what the club can offer.

"If anyone would like to join the Cavendish Bowling Club, please contact them via their Facebook page. They are a great club and have a great future ahead of them as part of our exciting plans for the park."

Bids are to be submitted to the Lottery Fund to help finance some of the work. Anyone wishing to get involved with helping with the build and maintenance of the new football pitch can contact Coun Wilshaw on [email protected].