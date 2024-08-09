Blackpool boss maps out plan for Ipswich Town loanee following Bloomfield Road move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boosted their defensive options earlier this week with the signing of Elkan Baggott.

The Indonesian international has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

In recent years, he’s spent time with the likes of Gillingham, Cheltenham and Bristol Rovers, with the 21-year-old making 14 appearances for the latter in League One last season, during which time he scored one goal and provided one assist.

The Seasiders were keen to boost their defensive options following the departure of Marvin Ekpiteta, who has made the move to Hibernian following the end of his contract on the Fylde Coast.

“Marvin was a fantastic performer for us over a number of years and a huge presence for us at the back,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley stated, as he discussed the signing of Baggott.

“We were looking for someone with size, and Elkan certainly has that. He’s had a few loans now, and we’re thankful to Ipswich for entrusting us with the next stage of his development.

“We’re hopeful we can provide him with the right team and the opportunity to play games, but he understands he’s got to get in the team.

“He’s only joined this week and hasn’t trained too much with us, so he’ll have to be patient.

“With the amount of games we’ve got, opportunities will arise and hopefully he can show what a good player he is.”