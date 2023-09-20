Former Blackpool, Watford and Man Utd man set to retire - 15 days after joining new club
He made more than 100 appearances for the Tangerines - and featured in their first Premier League match back in 2010.
Former Blackpool defender Craig Cathcart has reportedly called time on his playing career, according to reports in Belgium.
The 34-year-old joined Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk - owned by Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan - on September 5, but after just two weeks, it now seems that he will no longer continue playing professional football. He had been a free agent after leaving Championship outfit Watford earlier this summer.
Cathcart - yet to make his debut for the Belgian Pro League outfit - had been waiting for his visa to come through before making his bow for Kortrijk according to reporter Elian Coussement.
However he may not need the visa now, if he has gone back on his decision to join Kortrijk. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri said on Twitter: 'Understand Craig Catchcart decided to stop playing football. The central back from Northern Ireland couldn't motivate himself to be a professional player...'
If Catchcart has hung up his boots then it will bring to an end a 16-year senior playing career which began at Manchester United.
He began at Old Trafford, but had loan spells with Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and later Watford. His five-year stint with the Red Devils came to an end when he joined Blackpool in August 2010 for an undisclosed fee, when Ian Holloway was in charge and appeared in the Tangerines' first Premier League match, a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
He made 117 appearances in total for Blackpool and later joined atford in June 2024, and spent nine years at Vicarage Road before his departure earlier this summer after falling out of favour.
Catchcart had been called up to represent the Northern Ireland national team this month and played against Slovenia - but withdrew against Kazakhstan because of injury. The Belfast-born defender made 72 appearances for his country and featured for them in EURO 2016.