Blackpool FC: Former Steven Gerrard Academy graduate making a big impact for the Seasiders' U18s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Josh Miles has scored six goals so far this campaign after joining the Seasiders during the off-season.
His latest strike came in a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Youth Alliance League, with his stoppage time volley earning Neal Eardley’s side a point.
The young attacker is a product of the Steven Gerrard Academy, and was part of a squad that took part in the 2023 Dallas Cup back in April.
He also picked up senior experience in National League North, after signing for Southport at the back end of last year.
After making 15 appearances for the non-league club, Miles caught the eye of Blackpool, and was a trialist for the club during the summer.
Following an impressive pre-season, he penned a three-year deal with the Tangerines after an an undisclosed fee was agreed with Southport.
He has been part of Stephen Dobbie’s squad so far this year.