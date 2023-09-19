A Blackpool academy player is making a big impact for the club’s U18s.

Josh Miles has scored six goals so far this campaign after joining the Seasiders during the off-season.

His latest strike came in a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Youth Alliance League, with his stoppage time volley earning Neal Eardley’s side a point.

The young attacker is a product of the Steven Gerrard Academy, and was part of a squad that took part in the 2023 Dallas Cup back in April.

Steven Gerrard (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He also picked up senior experience in National League North, after signing for Southport at the back end of last year.

After making 15 appearances for the non-league club, Miles caught the eye of Blackpool, and was a trialist for the club during the summer.

Following an impressive pre-season, he penned a three-year deal with the Tangerines after an an undisclosed fee was agreed with Southport.