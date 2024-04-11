Carlisle United have been relegated from the Sky Bet League One. (Image: Getty Images)

Carlisle United welcomed back Joshua Kayode on Tuesday as the striker prepares to face Blackpool at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Kayode has been sidelined for the last seven months with injury and has been unable to help the cause. He has been borrowed from Rotherham United who themselves have been relegated. It's a case of what if in the mind of the Carlisle boss, with the club potentially having a better chance of survival with their loan man.

“I’m pleased with him," said Simpson to the News & Star about the forward who marked his return to the pitch in midweek.

"He’s obviously rusty – it’s seven months, I’m told, to the day that he got injured – so he’s had a tough time.

“We’ve all had a tough time, we’ve all had to be patient, but we’ve looked after him as well as we possibly could. I’m delighted for him that he’s got fit.

“I’m [also] a little bit disappointed and annoyed because I see what him and Georgie Kelly have brought to it, it just makes me wonder what could have been.

“There’s no guarantee they would have made it better but I can’t see they’d have made us worse.”

Carlisle have several attacking options to choose from after Georgie Kelly overcame a calf injury in recent weeks. Luke Armstrong who was subject of interest from Wrexham has been partnering him and now Kayode will be pushing for a starting opportunity in the final few weeks.

As to who won’t be playing, Carlisle cut short Sean Greghan's loan last week. He was being borrowed by Crystal Palace but was limited to just three substitute appearances in the league.

Dan Butterworth and Sean Maguire are most likely to miss the remainder of the campaign. The pair both picked up injuries on Saturday and despite their season's being over, the manager has opted against recalling some youth players who are out on loan in the non-league.

Butterworth has a calf strain that puts him out for between six to eight weeks whilst Maguire has been nursing a long term achilles injury. Carlisle's fate has now been sealed and he will be allowed a period of recovery and that includes wearing a protective boot.

Josh Vela has been out with an injury since early March. He saw a specialist in March and whilst he was told he didn’t need surgery, his campaign was brought to an end.

Goalkeeper Jokull Andrésson is another absentee. He hasn't been involved in a match day squad since mid-November. Harry Lewis is Carlisle’s first-choice goalkeeper.