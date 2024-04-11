Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amos Wynn, The Gazette’s Blackpool FC correspondent, recently visited the college to share insights into the specialised field of sports journalism.

Drawing from his career path and professional experiences at various sports clubs, he offered students a comprehensive understanding of the essential skills and behaviours required to excel in this area.

NatWest dedicated two consecutive weeks to collaborating with our BTEC level two and BTEC level three, year one students.

Amos Wynn, The Gazette's Blackpool FC correspondent, addressed Blackpool FC Sports College students last month Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

They conducted workshops focusing on financial literacy and fraud prevention, providing valuable insights into credit scores, budget management and banking services such as mortgages and loans.

Students also gained awareness about online scams and fraud, equipping them with knowledge to safeguard their finances.

On the pitch, the college’s A squad secured 4-1 and 7-2 victories against Manchester City and Burnley respectively, but also lost 4-1 against the latter.

The B team only had one fixture last month as they were beaten by Accrington.

BTEC students engaged in reviews with their tutors and regional officers to evaluate their course progression, accomplishments and areas for improvement.

These sessions provided learners with an opportunity to explore their career aspirations and discuss strategies to achieve them.

Documentation of these discussions will be shared with parents and guardians to provide insights into covered topics and set targets for the remainder of the academic year.

An open evening was recently held for prospective students to showcase our BTEC and degree level courses

Attendees participated in group and individual challenges, simulating classroom experiences, and interacted with teaching staff to gain insights into the learning environment.

Parents and guardians had the opportunity to tour our facilities and address any queries or concerns.

Further open evenings are scheduled for April 30 and May 28 (5pm-6pm), so join us to learn more about the courses on offer.

Last month also saw Blackpool FC School students participate in a focus group with Ecorys, a global research-based marketing company, about ‘Words that Count’; a National Literacy Trust training programme.

Students were tasked to discuss activities they have carried out in school that relate to finances and budgeting.

They were then asked to order them in terms of usefulness and enjoyment before receiving a voucher for participating and representing the school exceptionally.

The Blackpool FC School curriculum manager, Gemma Clayton, said: “The National Literacy Trust has been a great support in helping Blackpool FC School embed literacy and reading across the curriculum – from providing us with age-appropriate reading materials for our classroom libraries, to offering training and resources to deliver targeted intervention programmes to our pupils; some of whom have complex literacy needs.

“Pupils’ reading ages have – overall – improved since October, month on month, and the delivery of National Literacy Trust programmes has certainly contributed to this.”