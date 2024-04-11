Latest predicted League One table following midweek wins for Blackpool and Stevenage- with games in hand for Oxford United and Lincoln City

Blackpool and Stevenage both picked up midweek wins to close the gap on the final play-off spot.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Jake Beesley’s first half header gave the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town, while Steve Evans’ side came from behind to beat Barnsley.

Oxford United remain three points clear of both in sixth place, while Lincoln City are in seventh one point better off of the two below them- with both teams having a game in hand. Stevenage still trail Blackpool, but only on goal difference, heading into their final three outings.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on BettingOdds.Com and Sky Bet’s current odds:

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Carlisle United have already been officially relegated.

2. Carlisle United (24th)

Carlisle United have already been officially relegated.

Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town are six points from safety with three games remaining.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town are six points from safety with three games remaining.

Burton Albion are enduring a torrid run of form which could see them slip out of the division.

4. Burton Albion (22nd)

Burton Albion are enduring a torrid run of form which could see them slip out of the division.

Cheltenham Town have lost three consecutive games which has damaged their hopes for survival.

5. Cheltenham Town (21st)

Cheltenham Town have lost three consecutive games which has damaged their hopes for survival.

Port Vale have recent shown signs of improvement under Darren Moore.

6. Port Vale (20th)

Port Vale have recent shown signs of improvement under Darren Moore.

