Jake Beesley’s first half header gave the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town, while Steve Evans’ side came from behind to beat Barnsley.
Oxford United remain three points clear of both in sixth place, while Lincoln City are in seventh one point better off of the two below them- with both teams having a game in hand. Stevenage still trail Blackpool, but only on goal difference, heading into their final three outings.
Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on BettingOdds.Com and Sky Bet’s current odds:
1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?
Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Carlisle United (24th)
Carlisle United have already been officially relegated. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)
Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town are six points from safety with three games remaining. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Burton Albion (22nd)
Burton Albion are enduring a torrid run of form which could see them slip out of the division. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Cheltenham Town (21st)
Cheltenham Town have lost three consecutive games which has damaged their hopes for survival. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Port Vale (20th)
Port Vale have recent shown signs of improvement under Darren Moore. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns