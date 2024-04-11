Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A player that was linked with a move to Blackpool among other clubs is in line to receive his first international call-up.

Adama Sidibeh was playing for Warrington Rylands, a club in the seventh tier of English football in January. He was linked with a move to the Seasiders as well as Port Vale, Stockport County and Salford City in the English Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old after scoring more than 15 goals for Warrington however earned a move to the top-flight of Scottish football. He penned a deal with St Johnstone who took a punt on the forward.

It took him a bit of time to get up and running but he has scored in back-to-back games. Sidibeh netted in the 2-1 defeat to Dundee, before finding the net again in a 2-1 victory against Hibernian.

There is now talk that Sidibeh could receive a call up to the Senegal national team, who are regarded as the 17th best team in the world in the FIFA rankings. Senegal went out at the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2022 World Cup.

“He reminds me of Henri Camara the all-time top goalscorer of Senegal," said head coach Aliou Cisse to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also having worked with Diomansy Kamara ,El Hadji Diouf ,and Diafra Sakho, Adama certainly has a mixture of all these guys’ attributes.

“He has been in great form with his goals and his blistering speed and I have no doubt that Craig Levein and St Johnstone have got a valuable asset on their hands.”