Blackpool boss delivers verdict on the player he 'wouldn't swap for anybody' as he shares injury revelation

Dan Grimshaw produced another impressive display for the Seasiders (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game with a first half header, but the Seasiders could’ve had a second, with Jay Lynch getting down well to his right to stop a Shayne Lavery penalty.

Meanwhile, the visitors were denied a goal by the linesman’s flag for offside, before Grimshaw stopped a half volley by Ryan Graydon to secure his 17th clean sheet of the season.

"Grimmy is a top goalkeeper, I wouldn’t swap him for anybody,” said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"He’s so calm, he’s got a fantastic temperament, he helps us to play the game in the way that we want from the back. He produces big moments when he’s called upon. He didn’t have too much to do in terms of shot stopping, but when he was needed in injury time he pulled off a magnificent save that won us the game.

"When he first came into the football club and made his debut at Nottingham Forest away in the Championship with little or no experience, I think he’s progressed brilliantly well. He’s a great presence, he’s a top goalkeeper.

"He’s been carrying a bit of an injury recently as well. He got clattered in the game away to Derby so we’ve been nursing him between matches. He’s feeling it a little bit but he’s getting through it, and when he produces saves like that it tells you everything you need to know.