Blackpool boss has his say on whether Fleetwood Town keeper should've seen red- and compares to previous incident

CJ Hamilton was brought down by Jay Lynch (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley’s first half header was the only goal of the game as the Seasiders claimed a 1-0 victory over their neighbours. Shayne Lavery had an opportunity to double the lead but saw a penalty saved, while an offside flag from the linesman and a superb save from Dan Grimshaw stopped the visitors from pulling level.

In the latter stages, Fleetwood could’ve lost goalkeeper Jay Lynch, with the keeper bringing down CJ Hamilton as he went around him on the edge of the box. Despite the potential of a goal scoring opportunity, the referee only handed out a yellow card alongside the free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For me it should’ve been a red, he’s the last man, he’s through on the goal, and he brings him down,” Critchley said.

"The referee was quick to pull out his yellow card. We had Olly Casey sent off here against Peterborough this season for an incident which was nowhere near as bad as that tonight, so for it was a straight red card.

"I was amazed he pulled out the yellow so quickly. He’s decided that he’s kicked the ball too wide, but obviously he doesn’t know CJ (Hamilton)- he’s in to say it’s not a goalscoring situation. He’s not given himself any time to assess the situation. He’s the last man, it should be a red card, but there you go.