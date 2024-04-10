Blackpool boss has his say on whether Fleetwood Town keeper should've seen red- and compares to previous incident
Jake Beesley’s first half header was the only goal of the game as the Seasiders claimed a 1-0 victory over their neighbours. Shayne Lavery had an opportunity to double the lead but saw a penalty saved, while an offside flag from the linesman and a superb save from Dan Grimshaw stopped the visitors from pulling level.
In the latter stages, Fleetwood could’ve lost goalkeeper Jay Lynch, with the keeper bringing down CJ Hamilton as he went around him on the edge of the box. Despite the potential of a goal scoring opportunity, the referee only handed out a yellow card alongside the free kick.
"For me it should’ve been a red, he’s the last man, he’s through on the goal, and he brings him down,” Critchley said.
"The referee was quick to pull out his yellow card. We had Olly Casey sent off here against Peterborough this season for an incident which was nowhere near as bad as that tonight, so for it was a straight red card.
"I was amazed he pulled out the yellow so quickly. He’s decided that he’s kicked the ball too wide, but obviously he doesn’t know CJ (Hamilton)- he’s in to say it’s not a goalscoring situation. He’s not given himself any time to assess the situation. He’s the last man, it should be a red card, but there you go.
"We can only control what we can control and have to do our job. We don’t win or lose because of the referee, we win or lose because of how we play and how we perform. We had moments to kill the game off and go 2-0 up, and that’s on us. If Fleetwood had equalised at the end it would’ve been down to us and not the referee.”
