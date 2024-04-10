Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde boss Chris Beech made three changes to the side which won at Oldham Athletic on Good Friday, with Nick Haughton given compassionate leave as his partner was expecting their first child.

The first chance fell to Ebbsfleet’s Billy Clifford, who fired just wide in the 11th minute.

​The hosts pressed in the first half as they looked to pull clear of the National League relegation zone, with Ben Chapman opening the scoring in the 17th minute with a brilliant finish into the top left corner.

Connor Barrett struggles to find space for Fylde at Ebbsfleet Photo: Steve McLellan

Fylde’s best first-half chances were a Jon Ustabasi effort blocked by Bryant Bilongo and Tom Walker’s free-kick, which was comfortably dealt with by keeper Mark Cousins.

At the other end, Tommy Fogarty hit the side-netting for an Ebbsfleet team which continued to attack after the break.

Chapman converted Clifford’s crossfield ball for his second in the 53rd minute.

For Fylde, Danny Ormerod put a free header over shortly after half-time and Danny Whitehead blazed over from Ustabasi’s pull-back..

Academy graduate McCullion was introduced for the final 10 minutes and had been on barely four when he poked the ball home after good work by Connor Barrett.

Ustabasi looped a header over from Ash Hunter’s cross but it wasn’t Fylde’s day and Harry Davis was sent off in stoppage time.

Ebbsfleet: Cousins, Wright, Clifford, Bilongo, Kenlock, Peleon (McQueen 69), Chapman (Cundle 81), Edser (Tanner 77), Fogarty, Bingham, Skura; Not used: Domi, Fanimo.