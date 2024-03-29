Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three first-half goals at Boundary Park made it back-to-back wins for the Coasters after victory against Oxford City the previous Saturday.

Nick Haughton had already hit the bar with a free-kick before he gave Fylde the lead on nine minutes.

Bryce Hosannah and Connor Barrett combined in sliding the ball through to Haughton, who finished expertly.

AFC Fylde celebrate Ethan Mitchell's goal against Oldham Athletic Picture: Steve McLellan

Haughton also fired another effort over before Fylde made it 2-0 on 18 minutes, Adam Long turning in a loose ball following a corner.

The Coasters saw Haughton twice off target again before a third goal arrived with half-time 12 minutes away.

Again, Haughton was involved as his cross into the box was headed home by Ethan Mitchell.

It could have been 4-0 in the 44th minute but an offside flag ruled out Joe Westley’s goal.

The Latics then pulled one back moments later with a fine strike from Dan Gardner to make it 3-1 at half-time.

After the restart, Fylde saw Danny Whitehead shoot wide and Jon Ustabasi fire over before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Half-time substitute Mike Fondop, who had earlier sent a header well off target, was sent off on the hour following a challenge on Mitchell.

James Norwood also headed off target for the Latics before almost latching onto a through ball, which Fylde keeper Theo Richardson cleared.

Tom Conlon shot off target for Oldham before Andrew Dallas saw his effort deflected wide of the Coasters’ goal.

With the match becoming increasingly stretched towards the end of the game, Nathan Sheron again failed to test Richardson after more good work from Dallas.

Although seven minutes of added time were announced, Chris Beech’s players had no further alarm as they collected another three points.

Oldham Athletic: Hudson, Kitching, Hogan, Hobson, Sheron, McGahey, Gardner (Hope 77), Garner (Fondop 46), Hammond (Dallas 35), Norwood, Conlon. Subs not used: Norman, Sutton.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Hosannah, Davis, Long (Graham 73), Barrett, Ustabasi, Mitchell, Whitehead, Conway (Walker 85), Haughton (Ormerod 78), Westley. Subs not used: Adshead, Hunter.

Referee: Andrew Miller.