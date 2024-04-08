Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retrospective planning application saw councillors formally approve the construction of AFC Fylde’s 1,800 capacity North stand - three years after it was built.

But the thorny issue of parking spaces at the Mill Farm stadium site, which also includes a number of retail amenities, also had to be considered at the meeting of Fylde Council’s planning committee.

Concerns were raised about parking spaces and congestion during match days at the site, where AFC play their home games in the National League.

The meeting heard that the applicant, Tangerine Holdings Ltd, had made a unilateral agreement which effectively reduced the capacity of the stadium (licence limit) to 4,250, with the ratio of 1 space for 10 people, meaning match-goers would be allowed 425 spaces, thus preventing over capacity on parking.

Wesham Town Council, commenting on the application, had raised a number of concerns.

It stated: “The Town Council wish to bring to the attention of the Planning Committee that to date the developers’ does not have a Car Parking Management Strategy that meets the requirement of planning conditions.

“Hence issues of highway safety and the operation of the Mill Farm Sports Village on match days is still a major issue considering residents and motorists. “Extending stadium results in an increase in spectator capacity but the new car parking spaces will be insufficient for the increased numbers. “

The town council also raised concern that the stadium had been built before the planning application had been heard. The planning officer’s report on the application, which was recommended for approval, stated: “Whilst further work on the preparation of a suitable car park management strategy is required, the current application seeks to clarify the quantum of parking that is to be provided on site.

“This is through the submission of a legal agreement that limits the capacity at the Stadium to that which can be provided on site through the use of the existing car park areas, including that provided with this application.

“The limit that is proposed is 1 parking space for every 10 spectators, with that figure reflecting the content of the Fylde Council Parking Standard SPD that was adopted in October 2023.