'Can't keep making excuses:' Steve Bruces addresses shortages in the Blackpool squad

Steve Bruce says Blackpool can’t keep following sorry for themselves after enduring a number of injury problems in the last few months.

Since taking over at Bloomfield Road at the beginning of September, the 63-year-old has been without a number of key players at various times - which has contributed to the Seasiders’ current seven-game winless run.

Just weeks after making his return from injury, CJ Hamilton has been ruled out for the next month with a thigh problem, while Andy Lyons, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Elkan Baggott, and Jake Beesley all remain on the sidelines.

Kyle Joseph is also doubtful for this afternoon’s game away to Bolton Wanderers after suffering a knock to his ankle in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.

“We’ve been disrupted where we had success, we’ve not been able to replicate that in terms of personnel,” Bruce said.

“We’ve not coped with it very well. We’ve drawn three, and we could’ve won a couple of those. It doesn’t look great, but I do believe if we get everyone up and running, then we’ll be okay again.

“When you lose half of your team at times, it’s been a struggle for us, but that’s normal for a lot of clubs.

“We can’t keep making excuses, and feeling sorry for ourselves, but at the wrong time we’ve been hit with injuries to our front four, and that’s disrupted.

“We started with Kyle (Joseph), CJ (Hamilton), Dom Ballard, Rob Apter, with the stability of Lee Evans and Ollie Norburn behind them. Norburn then gets injured straightaway, he’s a big player. He comes back into the equation now, and I’m sure he’ll make us better in that area.”