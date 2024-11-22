Blackpool hit with heavy blow and handed boost ahead of Bolton Wanderers trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have discovered the full extent of CJ Hamilton’s injury concern.

The winger was forced off with a thigh issue in the second half of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town, just weeks after returning to action after a month on the sidelines with the same problem.

After fearing the worst in the aftermath of the stalemate with the Cobblers, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has now confirmed the exact details of the injury ahead of Saturday’s game away to Bolton Wanderers.

“He’s going to be another month by the look of it,” he said.

“It looks like a similar sort of injury to the one he had a month ago, which is deeply frustrating for all of us.

“It’s a big frustration when you’ve got seven or eight (out), and it’s brutally obvious that he haven’t dealt with it very well in terms of results

“Let’s hope we can get one or two back. Albie Morgan is looking to get back in next week, and there’s one or two others on the fringes, so let’s hope that brightens up.”

A boost for Blackpool this weekend will be the availability of James Husband, who was doubtful at one stage after suffering a broken nose against Northampton.

“I think he’ll be okay,” Bruce added.

“He’s got a funny shaped nose but that’s normal if you’re a defender.

“Ashley Fletcher is available too (after illness). Everyone else is okay and we’ll know about Kyle in the next couple of hours.”

Elsewhere, Bruce will also have to make a decision on Josh Onomah for the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, after leaving the midfielder out of his squad for last Saturday’s game.

The 27-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on a short-term deal last month following a trial period, after spending over a year without a club.

“He’s trained and he’s got to keep training,” Bruce stated.

“It’s not really happened for him yet, but I know what he’s capable of because I’ve had him twice in the past, and he’s not got up to those levels yet.

“It’s up to him to keep working at it, and when his chance does come, he’s got to be ready to grasp it. When you’re a footballer you’re only judged on what happened last week.”