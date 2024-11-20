Steve Bruce examines ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End midfielder's tough start to short-term deal with Blackpool ahead of January decision
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who is contracted until January, has made five appearances for the Seasiders so far this season, providing one assist during that time.
His move to Bloomfield Road came after a successful trial period with the club, with the 27-year-old rebuilding his fitness at Squires Gate on the back of spending over a year without a club following his release from Preston North End.
Onomah’s like of game time has been evident in his outings in Tangerine, and was unable to play any part of Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at the weekend.
“With the positions we’ve got, he just couldn’t make the bench, it was as simple as that, that goes for Dom (Thompson) as well,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce explained.
“Josh hasn’t been able to break in yet, which is disappointing. He knows that, and he’s a bit frustrated with it - of course he is.
“We’ve got another big week coming up, and it might be his week to stake a claim for a start.
“I honestly believe if you miss a year, it’s a very big road to come back down, but he’s trying to recover the best he can.
“It’s very difficult. In the summer we have five or six weeks off, and then you have a pre-season of five games, so you can imagine what it’s like when you’ve missed 12 months.
“For me I’ve seen him play off the front, as a midfield player, or off the side, he’s very versatile in that respect.”
