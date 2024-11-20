Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Onomah has been unable to make a real impact since joining Blackpool on a short-term deal last month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who is contracted until January, has made five appearances for the Seasiders so far this season, providing one assist during that time.

His move to Bloomfield Road came after a successful trial period with the club, with the 27-year-old rebuilding his fitness at Squires Gate on the back of spending over a year without a club following his release from Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onomah’s like of game time has been evident in his outings in Tangerine, and was unable to play any part of Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at the weekend.

“With the positions we’ve got, he just couldn’t make the bench, it was as simple as that, that goes for Dom (Thompson) as well,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce explained.

“Josh hasn’t been able to break in yet, which is disappointing. He knows that, and he’s a bit frustrated with it - of course he is.

“We’ve got another big week coming up, and it might be his week to stake a claim for a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly believe if you miss a year, it’s a very big road to come back down, but he’s trying to recover the best he can.

“It’s very difficult. In the summer we have five or six weeks off, and then you have a pre-season of five games, so you can imagine what it’s like when you’ve missed 12 months.

“For me I’ve seen him play off the front, as a midfield player, or off the side, he’s very versatile in that respect.”