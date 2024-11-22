Injury status of crucial Blackpool figure ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are still waiting to discover whether Kyle Joseph will be available for Saturday’s game away to Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders head to the Toughsheet Community Stadium looking to put an end to a seven game winless run in League One, but could be without their top scorer.

Joseph, who has contributed five goals so far this season, was forced off with an ankle problem in the second half of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

Issuing an update on the 23-year-old, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “He’s still sore after coming off, but thankfully x-rays and scans have proved there’s no real major damage; it’s about whether he’s sore enough.

“He’ll have a go today and we’ll see how he is, so that’s the latest update on him. Fingers crossed.

“He’s just tried to rest this week, and did a bit in the gym yesterday. He’ll give it his best shot.

“I’ve only got to know him in the last few months, and if anyone wants to try to get out there then it’d be him.

“He’s still in a bit of pain, but there’s no real damage, it’s just a really bad knock he’s got and it’s badly bruised. We hope he can be okay.”