Blackpool midfielder shares ambition to prove people wrong after 'disappointing' Southampton exit
The 21-year-old made one senior appearance during his time at St Mary’s after progressing through the Saints’ youth ranks.
Finnigan also spent time on loan with both Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town, but his stint with the latter was cut short by an ankle injury just three games into his time at the Croud Meadow last season.
While working his way back to full fitness, he made the move to Bloomfield Road during the winter transfer window, but has had to be patient for his chance in Tangerine.
After being unable to feature in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, he made his Seasiders debut in an EFL Cup game away to Burton Albion back in August, marking the occasion with a goal.
A further injury hindered him further, but in recent times he’s been able to get a run of games under his belt under Steve Bruce.
Discussing the initial period following his move to the Fylde Coast, he told Tangerine TV: “It was a difficult period. Having been at Southampton so long, the way it ended was disappointing for me.
“A new opportunity came up here. I had suffered an injury at the time, so I had been out for five months. When I came here, I was fit, but when I started to increase my load, it just wasn’t right.
“It was difficult not being a part of it because I had people to prove wrong in my eyes, but I wasn’t able to do that, which was frustrating. It was challenging, but I stuck with it, and now I’m in a place where I can show what I can do.
“With my injury it’s been a bit stop-start and I’ve not had as many minutes as I would’ve wanted to. It was difficult to get momentum at the start of the season, but in the last couple of weeks I’ve played a lot more minutes and I can feel myself getting strong.
“I’ve still got a lot more to do in terms of sharpness, but it’s definitely something I can improve on.”
