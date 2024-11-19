'Hit and miss. Passenger. A rock': Blackpool player ratings for the season so far - with key transfer decisions to be made in January

Blackpool have endured a season to forget so far and are currently at the wrong end of the League One table.

The Seasiders started the campaign with back-to-back defeats, prompting the early sacking of Neil Critchley.

From there, they still had to wait until September for their first victory, with the appointment of Steve Bruce bringing a four-game run, and a manager of the month award for the new boss.

Since then, things have dipped once again. Since the start of October, Blackpool have failed to pick up a win in their last seven league outings, leaving them 18th in the table, with 17 points from 15 games.

Here’s our ratings for the Seasiders squad so far this season:

It's clear Blackpool need to invest in a new first-choice keeper and replace Dan Grimshaw properly following his summer exit. Richard O'Donnell has stepped in a few times, and is currently enjoying a run in the team, but it's been hit and miss for the 36-year-old.

1. Richard O'Donnell - 6

Harry Tyrer has struggled since joining Blackpool on loan from Everton. After making a number of errors during a regular stint in the starting XI, he has recently been taken out of the firing line in the league.

2. Harry Tyrer - 5

It's been a hit and miss season for Jordan Gabriel. During the Seasiders current poor run in League One, the right back hasn't looked himself with a number of shaky performances.

3. Jordan Gabriel- 6

Matthew Pennington endured a tough start to the campaign, and hasn't really featured regularly in the league since the appointment of Steve Bruce at the beginning of September. The centre back has looked stronger in some of his recent cup appearances.

4. Matthew Pennington- 5

On the whole Olly Casey has been a rock at the back for Blackpool this season, even when those around him have been struggling.

5. Olly Casey- 8

It's hard to judge Elkan Baggott's time with Blackpool. There were some positive signs from him back in August despite the defence shipping a number of goals, but his time since has been disrupted by injury.

6. Elkan Baggott- N/A

