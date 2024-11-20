Blackpool discover away allocation for final trip before Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steve Bruce’s side travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take on Reading on December 14.
Seasiders supporters will have made bad memories from their last trip to Berkshire, with a 3-2 defeat to the Royals on the final day of last season ending their play-off hopes.
For next month’s trip, Blackpool have initially been handed 559 tickets, with the typical allocation usually around 2,100 if required.
Following the Reading game, the Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road to take on Stevenage for their final fixture before Christmas, before facing both Wrexham and Birmingham City on the road during the festive period itself.
Prior to that, they have further away trips across the next few weeks as well.
On Saturday, Bruce’s side travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to take on Bolton Wanderers (K.O. 12.30pm), with around 2,000 tickets sold so far.
Meanwhile, for games away to Bristol Rovers (November 26) and Shrewsbury Town (December 4), they have been initially allocated 500 and 513 tickets respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.