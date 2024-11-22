Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know ahead of Blackpool’s EFL League One clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool hope to end a seven game winless run in League One when they face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Seasiders are without a win in the league since beating Burton Albion at the end of September. Last time out they played to a goalless draw with Northampton Town over the international break.

Bolton didn't play over the international period but suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Stockport County in their last league match. A 2-1 win against Blackpool's Fylde Cost rivals Fleetwood Town saw them finish top of their group but ultimately it's the league that matters. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Bolton Wanderers v Blackpool?

Bolton Wanderers versus Blackpool takes place on Saturday, November 23. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm due to broadcast purposes.

Can I get tickets?

More than 20,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture according to Bolton. The South Lower has been opened to home supporters. Those associated with Bolton can purchase their tickets online, via the Ticket Office phone lines by calling 01204 328 888 or by visiting in person.

There was an initial allocation of 2,133 was given to Blackpool for this fixture. More than 2,000 tickets have been sold so far, and up to 2,600 supporters could be supporting the Seasiders on at the weekend, making it their largest away following in the current campaign.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £25 for over 65's or under-23s, £19 for under-18s and £12 for those under the age of 12. No pay on the day will be available for this fixture.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. For those not making the trip, the game will be on television. Coventry City v Sheffield United is Sky Sports' main offering but if you press the red button on your remote, you should have the Blackpool game appear.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Dom Ballard could return to the Blackpool squad this weekend. He was away with England’s under-20s. (Image: CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Team news

Blackpool could have up to nine players missing at the weekend. Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury in February and isn't back until after Christmas. James Husband suffered a broken nose against Northampton Town and will be doubtful.

Albie Morgan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes but is working closely with the medical team to help facilitate a return to action, but no timeframe has been made. Sonny Carey suffered a muscle injury and will be out for a couple of weeks whilst Ashley Fletcher missed the game at the weekend due to illness.

On-loan Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has been hit with a new blow as a thigh problem has him sidelined having only recently returned from an ankle problem. Jake Beesley suffered medial ligament damage earlier this month and is out for the next two months. CJ Hamilton has a thigh injury that kept him out for a couple of months, and it's feared he might have suffered a recurrence of that problem.

Dom Ballard is back and available for selection. He was unavailable against Northampton Town as he was called-up for international duty with the England’s under-20s team.

Who is the referee?

Edward Duckworth is the referee and he will be assisted by Graeme Fyvie and Danny Guest with Paul Marsden the fourth official. Duckworth has overseen 11 games this season and this will be the first time this season he's the man in the middle for Bolton and Blackpool. He's given out 44 yellow cards and two red cards.