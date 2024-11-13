Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Elkan Baggott has been hit with a new injury blow less than a week after making his return to action.

The 22-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town back in August, but has endured a frustrating start to life on the Fylde Coast so far.

After making three appearances upon his arrival, the Indonesian international picked up an ankle injury, which ruled him out for over two months.

Last Wednesday Baggott was able to pick up 45 minutes in the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s, but has now been hit by a new problem.

“Unfortunately he’s done his thigh,” said Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce after the 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town.

“I would expect it to be a month at least, that’s the minimum. He’s a young player so we’ve just got to look after him because he’ll be hugely disappointed.

“He was earmarked to play tonight (against Harrogate) and he’s not been able to do it.”

Prior to his move to the Fylde Coast, Baggott had previously spent time on loan with King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers, as well as making four first-team appearances for Ipswich.