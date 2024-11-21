Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have a big decision make concerning one of the most important positions on the pitch.

So far this season, it’s been a bit of a seesaw over who starts in goal. Of course there’s always going to be rotation at times to offer a fair to others in the squad, but even in the league there’s not a nailed down number one.

Dan Grimshaw’s exit in the summer left a huge hole. His importance in recent times probably went under the radar, but he had vastly improved several areas of his game during the final few months of his time at Bloomfield Road.

He was someone you looked at in goal that gave you confidence, and bailed the defence out several times with a number of big saves.

Without his contributions, the Seasiders’ play-offs hopes would’ve been over a lot sooner under Neil Critchley last season.

With this in mind, you’d think it would’ve been clear to the club that he would attract interest from elsewhere. Of course, his move to Plymouth Argyle came pretty late on in the last transfer window, and was triggered by a chain of events, but a better contingency plan should’ve been in place.

Blackpool should’ve had permanent replacements on their radar already, but the whole scenario seemingly caught them by surprise from the outside looking in.

Richard O’Donnell was a great back-up option to Grimshaw, and has performed well on a couple of occasions this year, but isn’t to the same standard as the ex-Manchester City youngster to be the first-choice.

Meanwhile, instead of getting a new permanent option in, the Seasiders added Everton youngster Harry Tyrer on loan, for what is his first taste of EFL football.

Harry Tyrer

The 22-year-old has struggled at times, and just lacks a bit of authority in the box, while his distribution needs improvement too. He’s someone clearly still learning his craft, and has made some good saves, but isn’t currently what Blackpool need.

After a lengthy run in the team, he was taken out of the firing line in the league at the end of last month. The timing seemed a bit strange, considering a number of cup games were coming up to give him that breather, but the coaching staff opted to go with O’Donnell again.

Tyrer has been able to feature in the EFL Trophy in November so far, but has had to settle for a place on the bench in League One.

It’s set to be an interesting couple of months in this position. Chopping and changing your keeper too much isn’t helpful, so for now Steve Bruce and his coaching staff are probably best sticking with O’Donnell, but it’s hard to see things being that way for the rest of the season.

Tyrer could very well step up at some point, but it’ll be interesting to see if Everton are tempted to recall him if he’s not getting the expected amount of game time.

The Seasiders need a new first-choice keeper at the club permanently. At the current time, it probably falls third in the list of priorities behind new wingers and an additional striker.

Even if they are recruiting in other areas, they should be looking for someone else between the sticks, considering that the current two have been able to firmly nail down a place.

Whether it happens in January or summer, it’ll be important to rectify one of the major mistakes from the summer.

If a new keeper doesn’t come in, then a decision will have to be made on who will get unconditional backing in the area.