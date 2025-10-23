BST column: We want to hear from Blackpool's younger supporters

BST are looking to build Blackpool's fanbase of the future Photo: Gareth Evans/Blackpool FC

BST issues a warm welcome to all Gazette readers to this, our latest article for the 2025/26 season.

After two deliberately upbeat and positive articles to begin the year, it is time to acknowledge that things are not improving.

An injury list a mile long is undoubtedly not helping anyone at the club, but what began as a blip is now beginning to look like a full-blown crisis.

Steve Bruce’s sacking would have been unthinkable fewer than two months ago but, such is the pace of football life, his eventual departure came as no surprise.

The mood among fans is, understandably, fractious. Hopefully, the appointment of Ian Evatt as the new manager will improve that.

A vital part of BST’s work is bringing new, younger supporters into our family; giving them the same sense of wonder and passion we had at their age.

An often neglected cohort of supporters are those in that stage of life when they are leaving school, starting employment, perhaps thinking about a career and, as they get a little older, starting a family.

The younger generation are the future of football and, if we want our club to thrive, we need to make sure that our youngsters are engaged and involved with Blackpool FC and with football as a whole.

BST are delighted to have three youth representatives in Tom Ghee, Danny Morgan and Emily Day. They will help lead our efforts to support younger fans, ensuring that younger members and their ideas for the future are properly represented.

They are also members of the national Football Supporters’ Association youth network, which engages young fans from across the UK and Europe to ensure the future health of the supporters’ movement.

It is important that we listen to our younger fans, many of whom have great ideas for how to improve the supporter experience, about how to encourage a more diverse fanbase and how football should develop in the future.

If any fans aged 14-25 would like to learn more about football youth engagement, both at Blackpool and nationally, then please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Many readers will know our club sits at the heart of one of the most deprived communities in the UK: a group of people for whom actively supporting their football club, or even feeling part of it, is often sadly out of reach.

Our mascot programme is designed to help address this. We think all youngsters should have the chance to follow their local team in as active a way as possible.

We use our 1953 Sweepstake to raise money that pays for a local youngster to be a mascot at every Blackpool home league game.

We also spend thousands of pounds each year on paired adult and child season tickets, which are distributed via the Community Trust.

Most of the mascot packages are allocated to our members via a ballot, but around a quarter of them are set aside for distribution to local charity Home Start.

If you want to help us in this endeavour, then the easiest way for you to do so is to join the 1953 Sweepstake at https://www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/1953-sweepstake