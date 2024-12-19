May we begin this last article of 2024 by wishing Gazette readers and staff a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

Supporting Blackpool continues to be an uncertain and occasionally perplexing business.

Until very recently, we were all actually looking with some nervousness at the increasing proximity of the relegation places.

Three consecutive away wins have taken us into the top half, only five points from the play-offs.

Victory at Reading was Blackpool's third consecutive League One win and moved them up to 10th in the table Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

Away from the football pitch, this is a time of year when community – and our ability to support one another – really comes to the fore.

Increasingly, we find that community-facing business is our bread and butter.

We have recently bought half a dozen pairs of adult and children season tickets, to be used by local deserving causes.

This initiative was only possible because of our collaboration with Blackpool FC Community Trust.

We bow to nobody in our admiration for the work they do and were very pleased to include a piece, giving a flavour of what they do, in our most recent monthly round-up to members.

Local fan Chris Hull is also co-ordinating fundraising efforts, culminating on Saturday, which aim to provide breakfasts and gifts for homeless families in our area.

This work is also being supported by BST and other supporter groups, the Armfield Club and the Salvation Army.

After a slow start, the BFC Festive Fundraiser is now performing strongly.

BST were delighted to donate just over £2,500 to this appeal and we were very proud to see that the football club and staff themselves put over £5,500 into the pot.

Club owner Simon Sadler is matching funds raised, players are involved in wrapping presents for local children and the whole Blackpool FC eco-system – including supporters and local business – seem to be putting their best foot forward.

None of these initiatives emerge from thin air. When Christmas has come and gone, people in our local area will still need help and we need to raise money to make our good intentions really count.

The main way BST raise money is through our 1953 Sweepstake. If you want to support us, you can join at https://www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/1953-sweepstake

Elsewhere, the Bill to introduce an independent regulator for English football is now slowly making its way through Committee Stage in the House of Lords.

This is supposed to be where their Lordships scrutinise and, hopefully, improve the Bill.

Proceedings so far have been extremely frustrating, as a small number of peers have tabled hundreds of potential amendments to the draft legislation – and used a series of delaying tactics to slow down its progress.

Fortunately, these modest delays will soon be behind us and it is expected to move into the House of Commons early in the New Year.

Finally, our AGM will now take place at the Armfield Club this Saturday (12.30pm) after the original meeting on December 7 fell foul of the awful weather.

We will be providing a drink to all BST members in attendance, plus anyone who becomes a member on the day.

If you want to put a human face on the work we do, or just watch a democratic fans group in action, you will be made very welcome.