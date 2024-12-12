Blackpool’s Festive Fundraiser is once set to make a difference.

The initiative, which is run by the club and its community foundation, was initially set up in 2020 after data revealed more than 1,000 primary school children across the town could go without a present on Christmas Day.

Since then, over £100,000 has been raised by the campaign, funding 5899 presents, as it enters its fifth year.

The fundraiser has proven to be a success once again this time around, with the total currently £12,253.

Steve Bruce’s staff and playing squad have been among those to get involved, contributing £5,622 as a collective.

Attached to the donation is a note stating: “We’re proud to support this fundraiser and wish to help make a difference to children across our town this Christmas. Merry Christmas to all.”

Seasiders owner Simon Sadler has committed to matching the final total raised pound-for-pound.

Discussing the Festive Fundraiser, he said: "Since becoming custodian of the football club five years ago, this campaign has been a real highlight, with overwhelming examples of generosity demonstrated throughout our local community.

“The incredible fundraising from everyone year-on-year is truly humbling, while the efforts of the Community Trust staff and first-team players to both wrap and deliver the thousands of gifts in time for the big day is another example of the collective hard-work and selflessness that epitomises our town.

“The contributions from not just our partners, sponsors, first-team squad and supporters but the wider Blackpool community as well, has had an incredible impact. There is, however, still so much more we can do.

"Every football club has a vital role to play within their communities, and I strongly believe that the Club and Trust have a shared responsibility to help those in need within our town. Let's all come together once again this Christmas to try and spread some more festive cheer."