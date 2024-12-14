Reading 0-3 Blackpool: Albie Morgan strike helps Seasiders on their way to third straight win on the road
The midfielder fired a shot into the bottom corner to break the deadlock during the first half - just weeks on from his return to action after being diagnosed Type 1 diabetes at the beginning of November.
Rob Apter doubled the lead later in the first half, before Ashely Fletcher extended the lead further after the break.
Steve Bruce’s side have now won three League One games on the bounce, all of them coming on the road, but this was the most complete performance from his side since the end of September.
Apter enjoyed some joy down the right side throughout the opening stages, with one of his weaving runs leading to the first save of the afternoon.
Down the other end, a cross into the box provided Harvey Knibbs with a golden opportunity, but the 25-year-old scuffed his attempt over the bar from close-range.
The Reading man would quickly be punished for his miss, with Morgan drilling in a shot from the edge of the box to open the scoring and give Blackpool the lead.
Ahead of the half hour mark, Knibbs tried his luck again, and forced Harry Tyrer into a save on this occasion; albeit a routine one.
An opportunity also fell the way of Lewis Wing, but he was unable to direct his first-time shot on target after a clever corner to find him in space on the edge of the box.
Fletcher came close to doubling the Seasiders’ advantage, with Pereira getting fingertips on his headed attempt to push the ball against the post.
The Royals keeper frustrated another Blackpool striker moments later, stopping a shot from Kyle Joseph, but on this occasion Apter was there to finish on the rebound to make it 2-0.
There was a let off for Matthew Pennington at the beginning of the second half, with a clumsy challenge in the box not punished by the referee.
On the hour mark, Apter had the chance to extend the visitors’ lead further, but through on goal, with Dom Ballard at the side of him, he fired a shot straight at the keeper.
As the search for an additional goal continued, Fletcher and Lee Evans both had shots blocked in the box heading into the latter stages.
The third eventually came in the 72nd minute, with Fletcher guiding a drilled ball from Joseph in from close-range.
Ballard almost extended the lead further, but was denied by Pereira with an effort from a tight angle.
The only blow for Bruce’s side coming away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium was an injury to Josh Onomah in the first half - which comes at a critical time for the midfielder ahead of next month’s decision on whether to extend his short-term contract at Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans (81’), Josh Onomah (40’), Rob Apter (87’), Ashley Fletcher (81’), Kyle Joseph (87’).
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (87’), Ollie Norburn (81’), Jordan Rhodes (81’), Dom Ballard (40’), Zac Ashworth (87’), Ryan Finnigan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.