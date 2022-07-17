Brett Ormerod’s parking woes and Jim McAlister’s jealousy: Things you might have missed from Blackpool’s friendly against Rangers

It was Giovanni van Bronckorst’s side who came out on top, edging an even game 2-1 in front of a packed crowd, with around 8,000 Gers fans making the trip.

But Michael Appleton was certainly encouraged by what he saw from his side, who now have just two friendlies to play before the real stuff gets underway.

Here’s a few things you might have missed from Saturday’s encounter:

Super Brett’s woes

While you should never laugh at other peoples’ misfortune, I couldn’t help but raise a smile when Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod, on commentary duty for Tangerine TV, stormed into the press room with his phone glued to his ear at half-time. The Blackpool legend was attempting, to no avail, to pay for parking after failing to register his card details online. “What happened to good old parking meters?!”, Brett said as he marched back to the press box. Only Brett…

Jim’s jealousy

Rangers fans produced a pyrotechnic display during the first-half

Jim McAlister was back in town yesterday as part of Rangers’ kit staff, a role he’s held at his boyhood club since retiring from playing last year. The former midfielder would inevitably have been impressed by the new surroundings at Bloomfield Road, having departed in 2018, a year before the Oystons were ousted. McAlister made almost 70 appearances for the Seasiders during a three-year stint and will no doubt have plenty of stories to tell about the final few years of the Oyston regime. McAlister had time to poke a bit of fun at the “old Blackpool” so to speak, with a little dig at the old pitch surface. “Never seen as much grass on this pitch”, McAlister posted on his Instagram stories, including a shocked face emoji alongside the “OK” hand gesture. The pitch does look in great nick, to be fair…

Bringing the colour