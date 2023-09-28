Sunderland chief explains why they didn’t sign highly-rated Blackpool starlet

One of Blackpool’s leading academy players left this summer - and joined a very different club to the one he first looked set to join.

Bobby Bjork has since moved to a different club. (Image: Getty Images)

Sunderland under-21’s coach John Hewitson has painted the full picture as to why they didn’t sign former Blackpool defender Bobby Bjork.

The 18-year-old centre-back departed Bloomfield Road earlier this summer, and looked set for the Stadium of Light at one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bjork, winner of the Jimmy Arfield award for his performances for the under-18’s team, was one of the leading players in the academy setup but chose to leave the Tangerines after his scholarship deal came to an end.

He trained with the Black Cats, and featured in a match for their under-21’s against Huddersfield Town, but did not sign terms with the EFL Championship club.

Bjork has since joined Burscough F.C. who play in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football.

“The club chose not to pursue and also the boys chose to go elsewhere,” explained Hewitson to the Sunderland Echo when quizzed as to why Sunderland sign them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just one of them things, that was something that we looked at, we had different lines of going into that avenue but it just didn’t come off. We move on and have a look at other people really and it’s just one of them things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Blackpool's under-18's squad this season, they're next in action against Port Vale in the EFL Youth Alliance League after suffering defeat last time out to Wrexham.