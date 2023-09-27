Welcome to our second article of the new season: coincidentally, it is again written after a very important win at the weekend against Reading.

Reading are, in some ways, a sad echo of a life that we have thankfully left behind.

The inability of the club to meet its financial obligations has led to one sanction after another, with the points deductions incurred last season the difference between safety and relegation.

They have already had four points chalked off this season and we cannot help but feel for their fans, who continue to suffer more than anyone.

National concerns, however important, do not change the fact that our most immediate concerns are a lot closer to home.

As an organisation, we pride ourselves on being for Blackpool fans, our football club and our community.

Twenty-five youngsters will be a BST mascot at home matches this year, a marvellous experience that we hope will make them Seasiders for life.

Thanks to the generosity of our members, we are also providing an adult and child season ticket offer aimed at families involved in children’s football in the local area.

Blackpool faces many economic challenges at the best of times and, in some ways, they are even more acute when many families are finding the cost of living is a daily struggle.

We are always on the lookout for ways in which we can connect more closely with our neighbours.

If you have ideas about ways in which we can do this – and are interested in working with us – email [email protected]

With the above in mind, it was especially good for our committee to meet BFC’s new chief executive recently.

Julian Winter comes to the seaside, having had a varied and successful career at several other clubs.

He is very clear about the need for a football club to engage successfully with its supporters, as well as being a key player in the community as a whole. We are looking forward to working with him.

As a Supporters Trust, we are acutely aware that we exist in the eye of a coming storm.

It looks as though legislative and regulatory change is coming that will alter the way football clubs and supporters engage with one another.

With that in mind, we are always on the lookout for people who have a range of skills, like the idea of volunteering for a local good cause and have some free time.

If that sounds like you, please contact [email protected]

We have a high level of ambition in terms of serving our fans, club and community but, in the real world, ambition has a better chance of being realised when it is backed by money.

The main way in which we raise money is via the 1953 Sweepstake. It’s entirely self-run, so there are no overheads.

This means that after paying out 40 per cent of what we raise as prizes, the other 60 per cent is available to fund the good causes we believe in.

You don’t have to be a Blackpool fan to join in and, for £5 per month, you can help make a difference.