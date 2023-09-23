Blackpool 4-1 Reading: Jordan Rhodes scores hat-trick as Seasiders claim impressive win at Bloomfield Road

Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick as Blackpool produced a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet on his first start for the Seasiders, as Neil Critchley’s side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

A late goal from Sam Hutchinson was nothing more than a consolation for the Royals, with the Tangerines well and truly in control throughout.

Dan Grimshaw made two saves in quick succession just after the 10 minute mark, denying both Dom Ballard and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan- with the Reading pair only able to produce tame efforts.

Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick in Blackpool's victory over Reading

Down the other end, a Kenny Dougall shot from the edge of the box was deflected just wide of the post.

The opening goal of the afternoon came shortly after.

Kouassi did well to hold the ball up in midfield, before releasing CJ Hamilton down the right side.

As the wing-back sprinted his way into the box, he was tripped, with the referee pointing straight to the spot.

Rhodes was on hand to convert the penalty, slotting the ball to the right of David Button.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Blackpool had their second.

A superb ball into the box was met by Kouassi, who powered a header past the keeper to mark his league debut for the Tangerines with a goal.

It wasn’t long until it was 3-0, with Rhodes on hand to slot past Button for his second of the afternoon.

Blackpool had further opportunities to extend their lead in the first half.

The most notable was a fantastic save from the Reading keeper to deny Kouassi his second of the afternoon.

Just before the whistle, Grimshaw stood up strong to stop the Royals from pulling one back.

Following the restart, it didn’t take Rhodes long to complete his hat-trick, with the striker holding the ball up well before placing a shot off the post into the back of the net.

The Seasiders continued to put pressure on the Reading defence.

Owen Dale put an effort just wide of the target, while Rhodes had a shot from close-range blocked.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, the visitors claimed a consolation, with Hutchinson finishing past Grimshaw, as the game finished 4-1.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue (64’), Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall (45’), Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi (64’).