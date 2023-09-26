We all have our own rituals when it comes to a match day at Bloomfield Road.
Some may occur across the football league, while others are unique to Blackpool fans.
We asked Seasiders supporters to describe their usual routine for a home game.
Here are some of the things they said:
1. Waiting for the team news
Football fans across await with excitement (or dread) to discover the team news an hour before kick off. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Having a pint at the Armfield Club
Supporters enjoy a pre-match drink at the well-known independent supporters club across the road from the stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Walking past the Jimmy Armfield statue
Fans will often take the time to walk past the Jimmy Armfield statue outside Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Buying a programme
Football fans still enjoy collecting and reading match day programmes. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. A trip to the burger van
Some supporters pay a visit to the burger van before entering the ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Using the same turnstile
Tradition is a big thing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker