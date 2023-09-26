News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 10 rituals a Seasiders fan would've done on a match day at Bloomfield Road

We all have our own rituals when it comes to a match day at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST

Some may occur across the football league, while others are unique to Blackpool fans.

We asked Seasiders supporters to describe their usual routine for a home game.

Here are some of the things they said:

Football fans across await with excitement (or dread) to discover the team news an hour before kick off.

1. Waiting for the team news

Football fans across await with excitement (or dread) to discover the team news an hour before kick off. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Supporters enjoy a pre-match drink at the well-known independent supporters club across the road from the stadium.

2. Having a pint at the Armfield Club

Supporters enjoy a pre-match drink at the well-known independent supporters club across the road from the stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Fans will often take the time to walk past the Jimmy Armfield statue outside Bloomfield Road.

3. Walking past the Jimmy Armfield statue

Fans will often take the time to walk past the Jimmy Armfield statue outside Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Football fans still enjoy collecting and reading match day programmes.

4. Buying a programme

Football fans still enjoy collecting and reading match day programmes. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Some supporters pay a visit to the burger van before entering the ground.

5. A trip to the burger van

Some supporters pay a visit to the burger van before entering the ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Tradition is a big thing.

6. Using the same turnstile

Tradition is a big thing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

